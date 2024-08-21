Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 20:03

The Board of Directors of the National Supply Company (Consad) is evaluating the nomination of consultant Arnoldo Anacleto Campos for the company’s Operations and Supply Directorate. He was nominated by the Ministry of Agrarian Development and Family Farming (MDA) to fill the position following the dismissal of director Thiago José dos Santos. The process, however, was halted at the last Consad meeting due to suspicion of a conflict of interest.

Campos is a partner and executive director of Agmaac, a consulting and advisory firm based in Brasília focused on income generation and productive inclusion projects, family farming and cooperatives, food and nutritional security, and sustainable production and consumption. Consad forwarded Campos’ nomination to the company’s Attorney General’s Office and to Conab’s Superintendence of Risk Management, Compliance and Internal Controls (Sucor) for analysis and statement, and subsequent return for deliberation by the board.

During the process of analyzing Campos’ name by Consad, one of the board members pointed out that in addition to a contractual change in the company’s corporate purpose made on July 22, after his name was indicated by the MDA on July 11, there is a discrepancy in information that “generates doubts and insecurity, mainly regarding the conflict of interests”. The board member’s objection is recorded in the board’s minutes.

The Santos-based company declared to Conab, in a declaration of professional experience, that its main activities are: preparation, management, monitoring or evaluation of public policies, programs and projects, studies and research in the areas of food systems, food and nutritional security; agricultural economics and sociobioeconomics; rural development, family farming and support for marketing; support for economic organization and access to markets for sociobiodiversity products; rural economic and productive inclusion; business planning, management and organization for markets; tax policies for the basic food basket and rural producers; food supply and public procurement programs for Family Farming (PAA, PNAE and Institutional Purchases); Social Biofuel Seal of the National Program for the Production and Use of Biodiesel. The company’s areas of activity converge with actions operated by Conab and by the board itself for which Santos is listed, such as public procurement programs for family farming.

However, the consultancy changed its corporate purpose at the Commercial, Industrial and Services Board of the Federal District to administrative services provided to companies, financial planning services, archiving, preparation of material, organization of document archives, operational and administrative support to companies and other organizations in the public or private sector, advisory services, consultancy, guidance for business management, training in professional and managerial development.

Campos also works as a consultant for the Economic Organization and Market Access for Family Farming and for the development of the Strategic Plan for Family Farming in Mato Grosso, according to his social media. He is also working as a market development consultant for the Government of Bahia for the Bahia Produtiva project and a consultant for Social Protection and Rural Productive Inclusion for the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Conab CEO Edegar Pretto said on Wednesday that the Board will likely evaluate Campos’ name in the coming days. “The nomination has already been approved by the Civil House and the Committee on Personnel, Eligibility, Succession and Remuneration (Coele). Now, the board, which is being reconstituted after the departure of two members, will evaluate the name very soon,” Pretto told reporters after participating in an event organized by the Network of Public Supply and Marketing Systems in Latin America and the Caribbean (Rede SPAA), organized by the company.

According to Consad’s public agenda, a new regular meeting of the board is scheduled for September 9. The Operations Directorate is responsible for the operation and public auction notices for the purchase of agricultural products by the federal government.

The new director was chosen after the unanimous dismissal of Thiago José dos Santos amid the recent rice crisis. Santos’s dismissal came after “inconsistencies” were pointed out in the public rice procurement notice for which he was responsible and suspicions of irregularities.