Calenda? ” I’m happy, I said I would like to have his support and I thank him for saying he will vote for me. ” So Roberto Gualtieri, candidate of the center-left for mayor of Rome, on the sidelines of an initiative at Palazzo Rospigliosi with the Civic Gualtieri list after the words of the leader of the action guest of ‘Otto e mezzo’. “I will not make any alliances or alliances. But we will make a constructive opposition. I think it is right to go and vote in the ballot and as such I will certainly not vote for Michetti but I will vote for Gualtieri, because he corresponds more to me”, said Calenda.

Read also

Gualtieri then thanked: “The numbers you have obtained are important, which were not taken for granted. If we win, we will bring to the Council an important piece of civil society, a qualified civic presence that has enriched and broadened the city to a fundamental extent ” ‘.’ ‘We will conduct an electoral campaign focusing on solutions and concrete things to be ready to govern on day 1. We are preparing to govern this city,’ ‘he added.

And again: “We will not campaign against anyone but we will say that Rome risks having an administration that is not up to par, it risks rewarding forces that are against vaccines against Europe”

As for the outgoing mayor Virginia Raggi: “Yes, she looked for me. It is absolutely useful to see all the dossiers because we must immediately start with Expo 2030 to win this candidacy. ” There is still no certain indication of the date: ” They are organizing ” .