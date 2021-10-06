“I will not make alliances or alliances. But we will make a constructive opposition. I think it is right to go and vote in the ballot and as such I will certainly not vote for Michetti but I will vote for Gualtieri, because he corresponds more to me”. So the leader of Action Carlo Calenda, guest of Lilli Gruber at Otto e mezzo on La7, on the municipal elections in Rome.

Read also

“Michetti does not have a shred of program, a shred of the ruling class. But it is not an indication of an urbi et orbi vote – he explained – The vast majority of my votes came from the left or not placed. And having taken them with a civic list , I want to be clear: this is the choice of Carlo Calenda, who does not question the many doubts I have about the ruling class and about Gualtieri’s program “.

“I find it extremely wrong – he later stressed – to brand the right as a neo-fascist is a way to radicalize it: Michetti was voted for by many people, his problem is not that he is a neo-fascist – I think he is a Christian Democrat – but Michetti’s problem is that he is totally incapable. So the point to beat Michetti on is that there is no program for Rome. Gualtieri’s, on the other hand, is too conservative “.

Calenda? “I’m happy, I said I would like to have his support and I thank him for saying he will vote for me” he said. Roberto Gualtieri, on the sidelines of an initiative at Palazzo Rospigliosi with the Gualtieri Civic List.