The immunologist Viola denies her candidacy to the municipal authorities

“I’m sick of bar gossip. I am not a candidate on any list and I remain at the service of the city, the country and science ”, thus the virologist Antonella Viola replies on Facebook to the rumors that have appeared in the newspapers in the last few hours.

The immunologist from Taranto Antonella Viola, scientific director of the pediatric research institute Città della Speranza, has denied her hypothetical candidacy. During the pandemic, Dr. Viola had conquered the public with her way of doing her in balanced training, detaching herself from the alarmism of other colleagues.

