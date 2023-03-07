Mass tourism tends to alter the characteristics of the territory: if it is a natural environment, exerting pressure on your natural assets; if it is an urban environment, altering the dynamics of the city. However, not all impacts are of the same magnitude or of the same nature. Hence, it is convenient to explore the characteristics of the process of opening to tourism in Comuna 13 of Medellín (Colombia), in terms of consumption of historical memory and urban transformation. What happens when the tourist product offered is historical memory, still in the process of reconstruction, in an urban territory marked by the armed conflict? What impact does the use of memory itself as merchandise have on territory and memory?

[La ciudad] it is made of the relationships between its spaces and the events of the past that define them, of those networks of stories and stories that give meaning to the built environment and to the biographies of life that take place in it

In the official narrative, embodied in the Strategic tourism plan 2018-2024it is declared that one of the main attractions of Medellín is its social transformation and that this has allowed the development of various tourist products, such as tours for the communes. In this way, the urban interventions carried out in the communes through the projects of the social urbanism, whose purpose was to improve the quality of life of its inhabitants, have become a platform that facilitates and promotes their conversion. Historically excluded from the development of the city, they are now tourist consumer products that are articulated in the promotion strategy of Medellín as a destination.

This is how people, their life biographies, their processes and the traces of the armed conflict become a commercial asset of the city. Through urban art demonstrations and tours of places of memory that are recreated by the stories of those who were protagonists or witnesses to the violent events that shook the commune during decades of conflict.

Historically excluded from the development of the city, [las comunas] now they are tourist consumption products that are articulated to the promotion strategy of Medellín as a destination

Pablo Montoya, in his work Orion’s Shadow, captures with literary skill the sociopolitical and territorial fractures that constitute Comuna 13, using the dump as a metaphor, but also highlighting it as a fact that reflects a territory historically traversed by violence, ignorance of its existence and the impossibility of counting its consequences. dead and missing; and that, consequently, he has not been able to close his wounds, rebuild his memory, or configure a new destiny.

If we understand that the city is not the succession of its streets, the skyline of its buildings, the bus networks that energize the movement, nor the houses that protect their inhabitants; rather, it is made of the relationships between its spaces and the events of the past that define them, of those networks of stories and stories that give meaning to the built environment and to the biographies of life that take place in it, memory would have to be your most valuable asset. In fact, it is the base from which the future is built. Memory understood as a bulwark of the symbolic dimension of the city that charges space with meaning, drives the processes of appropriation of the territory and collective construction around a common past.

Its popularization [de la comuna] As a tourist destination, without a comprehensive territorial and economic development strategy that transforms Comuna 13 from its foundations, and without a tourism management system that minimizes its impacts on the territory, has its risks

Comuna 13 is a place where the territory speaks, but in turn is silenced; in which there are still high rates of poverty and equal levels of hope; in which its inhabitants found in urban art a means of expression and construction of historical memory, which has now also given way to art as an object of tourist promotion and generator of economic income. This diverse and complex territory has been covered with tourist magnetism, although its invisible borders and territorial control by armed groups have not completely disappeared.

In fact, the guides of the tours tourists comment —without raising their voices much— that they must pay vaccinesa form of extortion, to be able to carry out the tourist activity in Comuna 13. This suggests a transformation of the transactions that arise between the residents and the armed gangs, which change the form, paying for the exhibition of the territory as a space for Historical memory, but not the background: violence and extortion as a mechanism of territorial control.

Meanwhile, its popularization as a tourist destination, without a comprehensive territorial and economic development strategy that transforms Comuna 13 from its foundations, and without a tourism management system that minimizes its impacts on the territory, has its risks. Not only to trivialize its history and end up corrupting its memories built from diffuse and incomplete fragments, but also to cover up the complexity of the challenges that it still faces with the façade of tourist success, even aggravating the social and economic exclusion of the many of its inhabitants are exposed.

