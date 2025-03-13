COMSA sits in black numbers and elevates its benefits to 7.5 million euros. The infrastructure firm is practically one year ahead of its strategic plan and manages to increase its profits by 2023. The company stays at the gates of 1,000 million euros in sales, with a turnover of 987 million.

The organization controlled by the families Mrianau (74%) and Sumaroca (26%) presumes a portfolio of orders exceeding 2,000 million euros. Special relevance give to the international impulse achieved. The firm already achieves a turnover of 283 million outside Spain, especially between Latin America and Europe. For example, the renewal of Line 1 of the Mexico City Metro, the maintenance of line 2 of the Lima Metro in Peru or the expansion of the yellow and green lines of the Lisbon subway.

By divisions, infrastructure is consolidated as the group’s growth engine with a turnover of 636 million. On the other hand, the industrial engineering business billed 210 million euros in 2024, the maintenance and services, 115 million; and GMF, the company of the group specialized in maintenance of railway rolling material, 23 million.

COMSA will close the year with a corporate debt of 24 million euros. Throughout this exercise, it is planned to feel with the bank to refinance this section of liabilities as the necessary guarantees to present themselves to contest and circulating lines used during the day -to -day life of the operation.

In parallel, The new strategic plan 2026-2030 has already approved with which he intends to reach 5% profitability levels compared to 4% that moves today. To do this, it will seek to grow in more profitable projects in geographies in which it already has a presence, such as Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Brazil or Portugal.