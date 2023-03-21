Citto Maselli, one of the founders of the Communist Refoundation, has died. To give the news, his wife Stefania Brai

“It is with great sadness that I have to communicate the news of the deathwhich took place recently, of the comrade Citto Maselli. I just learned it from his wife, Stefania Brai, who has always been close to him and to whom the supportive embrace of all the comrades of the Party goes.

The cinema and Italian culture forgiveness a teacher and a great directorthe left a militant intellectual and an example of rigor and coherence, we at the Communist Refoundation an essential companion.

Citto has always kept the passion that as a boy pushed him to join the ranks of theanti-fascism and of Resistence. Throughout his life he has put intelligence, sensitivity, passion and critical spirit at the service of a collective project of liberation and transformation.

After the dissolution of the PCI, which he opposed, it was among the founders of the Communist Refoundation. He continued to be a militant communist and anti-fascist until his last day.

Citto never became an ex, he never posed as a veteran of glorious but past eras. We remember him with us younger with the camera to tell another possible world in Genoa in 2001 and always available to give his contribution to the political and cultural struggle.

Citto Maselli was an Italian communist, a re-founder proud of the history of which he had been one of the protagonists, a comrade who never gave up on the idea of ​​revolution”.

Maurice Acerbonational secretary of the Communist Refoundation Party – European Left

