If we play the futuristic game of imagining what the world of tomorrow will be like, we will think of a society devoted to technology. The screens will be everywhere and the ‘tech’ tools will be used for everything. It is a logical projection, since these solutions already have a high role in our day to day. Schools are not outside of society and its changes and, for this reason, we also imagine the school of tomorrow full of these solutions.

After all, technology has already reached the classroom and students already learn with apps, tablets and computers. 78% of Spanish teachers —both in primary and secondary— believe that the digitization of classrooms will grow in the next 3 years, as revealed by a recent Epson study. Of course, for 64%, reaching that point will be a challenge. Although 60% of those surveyed consider it important to increase the use of technology to achieve hybrid learning, 51% acknowledge that they are not “technologically trained” to face the digital transformation at school.

In parallel, some movements have begun to question what role technology should play in schools. In Silicon Valley, the epicenter of technological development, schools for the children of their elites have been emerging over the last decade that claim the absence of technology in the classroom. In addition, the recent and viral Swedish case —where the relationship of technology with poor results in a reading comprehension test is studied— has encouraged the debate in Europe. Are screens a drag on learning abilities?

Simply accusing the screens seems, yes, too simple. From Edutech, the cluster that brings together companies and entities from the ICT and education sector, they recall that Sweden has not abandoned digitization, but has asked a group of experts to analyze what changes should be made in the process. And, as explained by Sylvie Pérez, educational psychologist and professor at the Department of Psychology and Educational Sciences at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC), “it is not that they withdraw all technology”, but rather that they have put the development of new ideas on hold

But why these results? Is it a matter of technology or is it something more complex? After all, the data does show that reading comprehension has fallen (and not just in Sweden). Pérez recalls that, although what is measured is how it is read, this is evaluated through written expression (which opens another point of analysis, because reading and writing are not exactly the same), but he also frames these data in a broader context in which boys and girls are showing slower development marked, perhaps, by a more protective environment.

“Both the analysis of the causes of the decline in reading comprehension and the impact of technology in the classroom are very complex questions that deserve calm and thoughtful answers,” says Josep Lluís Segú, member of the Board of Directors. of Edutech Cluster.

The role of technology



In a way, the starting problem might not be so much in the technology but in what is done with it. “Using technology in the classroom does not mean that children spend five hours a day at school in front of their computer or tablet,” says Segú. «The debate must be which technologies, how to use them and to do what. We must focus the debate on what is the best way to use technology in educational centers », he adds.

The digitized school —which is not exactly a school without books, but one in which there are more tools to complete them— implies making a transformation that goes beyond adding ‘gadgets’. It means considering how things are done and how information is transmitted to schoolchildren. “If you incorporate digital whiteboards to do what with a book, they are not necessary,” Pérez exemplifies. In other words, technology is not just a support, but rather works as a tool that opens up new educational possibilities. «What better way to understand what happens inside a volcano than by entering an erupting volcano? See and hear what happens inside, “says Segú.

«Intelligent use of technology by teachers and students improves educational results» Josep Lluís Segú member of the Board of Directors of Edutech Cluster

“Technology also serves the teacher to improve classes,” adds Sylvie Pérez, with resources, information or opening the possibility of sharing all these elements with others. Edutech also points to this line. “Intelligent use of technology by teachers and students improves educational results,” explains Josep Lluís Segú.

Even good technological practices have an impact on other areas. “Technology is allowing there to be a democratization of learning,” says Pérez. First of all, it facilitates learning for almost all children who have difficulty learning, for one reason or another. Thanks to technology, it is possible to do something as simple but as fundamental as playing with the size of the fonts and better reach schoolchildren with visual difficulties. Tablet apps simplify communication with children with autism spectrum disorders.

And, above all, these tools are essential to personalize the treatment of students, so that teachers can adapt to the learning needs of their students and ensure that no one is left behind. “There are people who will understand it by reading it, there will be students who need diagrams and others who will be shown it in a video,” explains Pérez. “The more tools you have, the better you will reach students,” he adds. It is not talking about an à la carte education, but one in which everyone can find the way to get to what they need to learn. “Technology allows each student to progress in a competition according to their ability and learning pace,” explains Segú. “It allows the autonomous work of each student to be adapted based on the previous answers or the aid requested to solve each challenge,” she adds.

“Technology is allowing the democratization of learning” Sylvie Perez educational psychologist and professor of Psychology and Educational Sciences Studies at the Open University of Catalonia (UOC)

But of course, technology doesn’t need to be everywhere and all the time. That is one of the starting problems, as Pérez points out, in what is required of teachers. When technology is incorporated as a kind of total concept – this idea of ​​digitizing all classes – it adds pressure to the daily work in schools and misses that key point that technology will bring something more. As the expert recalls, a digital game can be used to enrich the history class and then return to the usual methods in Spanish. “Technology is not an end in itself. It must always be at the service of the teaching-learning process. Help in the teaching task without interfering”, says Segú.

The world of the 21st century



Finally, the debate cannot ignore another fundamental issue, which is that today’s world is dominated by these tools. “Technology is the new literacy,” adds Segú. “It is totally present in our lives, so students must learn to use technology correctly during their formal training stage,” he adds. Closing off using technology at school implies eliminating something as common as “putting on an educational video”, as Pérez recalls. “We attack the modalities, but that is not the problem,” reflects the expert. “The harmful thing is not the mobile, it can be how I use it,” she says.

In fact, for education experts, the debate is about more than the presence and use of technology, but the ramifications of who uses what, how and where. Segú points out that one of the risks that most worry them about the uses of technology —along with inappropriate use— is inequality. “Technology should not increase inequality between students and educational centers, it should compensate it, minimize it,” he says.