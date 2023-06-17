For Lawson Osezuwa Eselebor, the image of desolation is that of an empty school, a scene that in northern Nigeria, punished by violence, poverty, corruption and religious and cultural traditions, is repeated all too often. “I work in a region where circumstances mean that going to school is not a priority for children or their parents, but little by little we are trying to change things. Although this is not a sprint, it is a marathon”, explains this 43-year-old communicator, who has been in charge of the African country since 2017. ProFuture, a global digital education program for Telefonica Foundation and “la Caixa” Foundation.

In Nigeria, the most populous state on the continent, with 200 million inhabitants, some 10 million children under 12 are out of school. According to Unicef ​​figures, only 61% of children between the ages of six and 11 regularly attend primary school and only 35.6% of children between the ages of three and five receive preschool education. In the north of the country, the outlook is even bleaker, with an average school attendance of 53%. Getting children to go to or return to classrooms is the objective of this project, which reaches the most vulnerable environments in the country and offers public schools computers, tablets, training and educational innovation.

The challenge is to make learning fun, different, and engage children again. “We try to increase the digital capabilities of these little ones who do not go to school regularly and who may have suffered attacks, been displaced or are orphans and are totally alone,” Osezuwa explains to this newspaper, during a recent visit to Madrid.

The ProFuturo project also provides pedagogical support and training to teachers, so that they use these digital tools in their classes and know how to facilitate this access to technology for their students. “It may seem normal in the more affluent regions of the country, but here it was not. The children had never seen a smartphone in their lives. Now, when their parents come looking for them, they don’t want to leave school because they are motivated by learning. We see happy children, schools that open on weekends and during holidays, and that is very nice”, says the person in charge of the program in Nigeria.

Lawson Osezuwa Eselebor, head of the ProFuturo project in Nigeria, in Madrid in May 2023 Beatriz Lecumberri

The project, which has technological devices sent from Spain and is implemented jointly with the Kukah Center, a Nigeria-based policy research institute, has already reached 123 public schools in the north of the country, which means more than 63,000 children and some 900 teachers. Now, ProFuturo in Nigeria wants to enter a phase of sustainability, that is, try to get the schools to maintain the program autonomously and with minimal supervision, something that has already been achieved in a dozen centers and the number continues to grow, according to The responsible.

“Now we are also considering what will happen to the new government, which has just taken office. What priorities will you have? Health? Education?” recalls the Nigerian communicator.

go to school to eat

The insecurity in northern Nigeria, the scene of the Boko Haram insurgency, played an important role in the establishment of this project. The terrorist group has attacked schools and closed schools, kidnapped girls and discouraged families from sending their children to school.

“There are primary schools destroyed and empty, and others in which we see 200 children and a single teacher. How can this teacher work productively? It’s tough, but we can’t blame them. We are talking about people who have had to flee from home because they have suffered attacks. Many of them would like to go back to their homes, but they can’t because it’s not safe, the roads are dangerous, and there are terrorists who may have taken over their homes,” Osezuwa explains.

Education and the infrastructure that supports it will have to grow and grow in the coming years to keep pace with the growth of the population of Nigeria, where currently half of the inhabitants are under 18 years of age. According to Unicef ​​datathe African country currently accounts for 20% of all births in Africa and 5% of the world total, but by the year 2050, 1 in 13 births in the world will occur in Nigeria.

On the other hand, in a country where the average monthly salary is about 100 dollars, but can be reduced to 20 dollars in northern areas, Osezuwa stresses that there are many parents who cannot cover the needs of the family, nor send them to school. to his children. “And when they go they also do it many times because they give them something to eat, but that doesn’t matter. If they learn something and they like to go, we are already satisfied ”, she assures.

Of particular concern is the situation of girls in northern Nigeria, who drop out of school early due to poverty, insecurity and cultural practices, including child marriage. More than half of Nigerian girls are out of school, according to UNICEF. “Women in the north are not listened to, their decisions are not taken into account or respected. In this context, there are parents who do not send their daughters to school because they are going to get married at 12 or 13 years of age. So why invest in them? It is true that in my country there are many women with positions of responsibility, but they come above all from the south, where there are many more opportunities”, she affirms.

The ProFuturo program has reached 27 million children and 1.3 million teachers in more than 40 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa. “We are a drop in the ocean, but a drop counts,” Osezuwa confides. “If we manage to change the life of just one student, the transformation is already underway because we will have taken that child off the street or from a life without studies, and they will talk about it to their family and friends”.

