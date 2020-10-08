Nowadays everyone knows how to use computer, but do you know that you can become master of computer by using small tricks. Then whether you want to set a new password without entering the old password, or block any site, you can easily do it.

What to do if you want to change the password in the computer? To do this, you often go to the control panel first and then go to the user account and enter your old password. After this, you change your password. But if you go to the control panel and change the password of your computer or laptop by entering the old password, then for this, you have to adopt an easy way, after which you can create a new password on your computer or laptop without knowing the old password. Huh.

Set new password without entering old password

For this, first you have to open Command Prompt in your computer. After this, you have to right click on Command Prompt after which you will see the option Run as administrator and you have to select it, now you have to open it, after that you have to type net user, as soon as you type all the users in your computer. She will be a show. Whatever user name is after net user, you have to type it. After this, press the special button and now you can do whatever you want to set a new password. While doing this you will not need any old password. Now just press enter button. As you do this, you will see the screen completed successfully. This means that the password of your computer or laptop has been changed, even without going to the control panel.

Easily open Task Manger

Now, let’s talk about how Task Manger is opened. For this, either go to the window and search, or by pressing the control, alt and delete buttons on the keyboard, we open the task manager. But instead of adopting such a long process, you can also open Task Manager in an easy way. For this, you have to press on your keyboard. Control, Alt and Shift buttons, Directly Task Manager opens on the computer.

How can you block a website

If you want for a website that it is not accessible in your computer, then for this you can block that website in a very easy way. For this you have to open the run mode or you can open the run mode directly by pressing the button of window + R with the help of your keyboard. With the run mode open, you have to type% windir% system32driversetc. With this type, you will come directly into the folder. Here you will see the hosts written. If you right click on it, it will be written with open. If you click on it, notepad will be written. Now click on it, after which the file will open. Now to block the website, you have to type a local IP address 127.0.0. After this, you have to type a number more than whatever the last number of the IP address will be seen above. Just like 1 is written above, you have to type 127.0.0.2 Now after putting the space, the name of the website is to be inserted. After this, copy the entire IPS address and paste it again. By adopting this process, you can block any website on your computer. Is not fun tricks. By adopting them, you can also collect your computer knowledge coin in front of your friends.