When people need a new computer or to upgrade their own, they necessarily turn to computer shops in general, of course.

The thing that comes naturally to think at first glance is “well, it’s their job, they’ll know what they’re doing“.

I ask you a question: has it ever happened to you that the trusted shop that “always got the job done right“, “strangely” makes you a bad one, and your expert friend for some arcane reason solves the problem that the store was “failed” to solve?

It may seem like a strange story, yet (unfortunately) I myself come back fresh from such an experience, from a friend of mine who ended up with a very bad job done.

Computer shops: how to recognize signs of unreliability

As can be deduced (unfortunately) not all computer shops (or computer shops in general) are the same in terms of reliability and quality of the work done; as in any sector, there are shops that do an excellent job and others that offer low quality services.

To avoid running into problems with a computer store, I suggest you do a bit of research online and ask friends, family and acquaintances for recommendations and maybe also look for reviews on social media, store websites and other platforms assessment online.

Also, be on the lookout for warning signs such as prices that are too low, a lack of cost transparency, or a lack of technical expertise. Before entrusting your computer to a shop, ask about their technical expertise, their services and their delivery times.

In any case, choosing reliable and professional IT shops can make the difference in the quality of the work done and in your final satisfaction.

Pirated software and malware after a job done: unfortunately some people do

Unfortunately, this has happened to me quite a few times too: computer shops that not only install pirated software, but leave KMS-type stuff that is real malware.

I’ll ask you a question: has it ever happened to you that after a configuration done by one of these computer shops you found yourself doing a scan with antivirus or antimalware and you found just “some” threat?

Unfortunately many of these computer shops rely on a couple of things:

the customer doesn’t understand it and goes on trust: they know what they’re doing, don’t they? the fact that the customer gets tired sooner or later and wants a new PC that works better, so the old computer goes bad on purpose so that the customer is tempted to buy a new one, which often has similar characteristics to the previous one.

In doing so, these computer shops have earned not only trust because “they are good”, but also (unfortunately) double work (assistance that will not be successful and a new PC that is beautiful and sold).

A recent case of a job done (very) badly

Just to make people understand this is a job done badly (very badly) by one of the various computer shops that populate our country.

What do you notice about “beautiful”?

Although then with a pass of Malwarebytes and Windows Defender itself I didn’t find anything, in this shop they had basically activated a copy pirate of Windows 10, and they had set as “exceptions” some real harmful malware.

Do you think it’s an appropriate way to work as a person who they should be competent? I would say absolutely not…

It’s not all.

They didn’t even bother to install the drivers (Ethernet, the network card, in this case).

I understand that you don’t know about these things, and yet, although inexperienced, you can easily guess already from the symbols (yellow triangle, strange names, etc.) that something doesn’t add up.

Yet myriads of people regularly rely on these computer shops thinking that they are doing a good job, because they know that the average people not only do not understand, but will not do research and comparisons to find out if the job is done well or not .

I tell you that the computer of the guy I looked at had Windows 7: it wasn’t enough to do a “Transfer” from a HDD to an SSD so there wasn’t even the license problem and eventually fix problems or add or remove components, And if there are problems, notify the customer?

I repeat: it doesn’t work that way.

It’s not uncommon for those who use a computer with bad jobs like this to run into strange warnings, mysterious windows, or find themselves installing things they never installed themselves.

How not to fall victim to these real scams?

First of all it is important to always have at least one trusted person who chews these things as best as possible.

In this case there is also the aggravating circumstance of having installed real pirated software, when you shop and have an activity that should be regular.

It’s possible report a computer shop that installs pirated software and provides low-quality work to the proper authorities.

The use of pirated software is illegal in Italy and constitutes an infringement of copyrights; also, if the computer store is providing low quality work, it could be in violation of the laws on unfair competition or on unfair business practices.

It is possible to file a complaint with the competent authorities, such as the Guardia di Finanza or the Competition and Market Authority (AGCM), providing evidence of the illegal behavior of the shop (as in this case).

This evidence can include documents, invoices, receipts, photographs, videos, eyewitness testimony, and so on.

Unfortunately for how things work in our country now that one of these computer shops pays it as it should be: live on horseback! Therefore the best “punishment” is precisely to spread the word about the poor quality of the service offered and the problems deliberately caused.

Unfortunately, given that our government itself knows little about these things, there is in fact no organoc that protects the digital consumer in cases like these.

It’s bad because those who are supposed to fix problems often cause them.