You’ve probably already noticed that there’s very little information on computer security in Italian: often even nothing.

This is exactly where it comes into play the importance of knowing how to read the English language, given that (not only in the field of computer security), information in Italian is often scarce.

Here are 10 English-language sites that can help you in the world of computer security

1.Wired

Certainly this platform needs no introduction. Wired is a popular technology magazine that has a section dedicated to cybersecurity. Here you will find interesting articles regarding the latest information security updates, vulnerability analyses, researcher interviews and more.

2. KrebsOnSecurity

Less known than the previous one KrebsOnSecurity is a blog maintained by Brian Krebs, a well-known computer security researcher; the blog offers news, analysis and insights into topics such as cybercrime, data protection, security vulnerabilities and more.

3. Dark reading

Platform that comes with a somewhat sinister, almost esoteric name, Dark reading is a website that focuses on cybersecurity and privacy; this site offers news, articles, analyzes and opinions of experts in the sector.

The site is divided into several thematic sections, such as application security, mobile device security, cloud security, and more.

4. The Hacker News

Perhaps one of the best known among “practitioners” and hacking enthusiasts, The Hacker News is an online platform that deals with cybersecurity news, information and resources; the site regularly publishes articles on security vulnerabilities, cyber attacks, cyber defenses and more and among other things also offers a section of job postings for cyber security professionals.

5.Security Week

Security Week is a website that deals with news, analysis and opinion on cybersecurity and data protection. The site also offers a section dedicated to cybersecurity conferences and events around the world.

6. ThreatPost

Threatpost is a website that provides news and analysis on cyber threats and data security; the site is divided into several thematic sections, such as network security, mobile device security, cloud security, and more.

7. CSO Online

CSO Online is an online magazine that provides news, analysis and advice on information security and IT risk management; the site is divided into different thematic sections, such as network security, data security, physical security (yes there are tricks to physically hack each other, offline) and more.

8. Infosecurity Magazine

Infosecurity Magazine is an online magazine that provides news, analysis and opinion on cyber threats and data security. The site is divided into several thematic sections, such as application security, data security, cloud security, and more.

9.SC Magazine

SC Magazine is an online magazine providing news, analysis and opinion on information security and data protection; like other sites described above, the site is divided into different thematic sections, such as network security, data security, mobile device security and more.

10.ZDnet Security

ZDNet Security is a section of the ZDNet website that deals with cybersecurity news, analysis and opinion; this site is also divided into different thematic sections, such as network security, data security, mobile device security and more.

In summary

These are just some of the online magazines on cyber security (in English), and I’m sure that if you do a little research you will surely find others.

What to say? Happy reading and happy searching! I leave you a video that explains the history of computer security well.