It is well known that the world of work is not at all simple, since getting a job in the most established companies is summarized by passing through many filters to finally be selected to keep the corresponding position, which is why employees do not want to let go of their provider. money for nothing in the world. However, there are times when the employer decides that they no longer need their services, and that leads to the inevitable situation of layoffs.

This was the case of Miklos Daniel Brody, an engineer who worked in a bank, who obviously had access to personal data of clients, numbers of millionaires among more things that no one can imagine being an employee of any other branch. And everything would have continued as normal, until the company noticed the mistakes he was making during his work days, so they fired him and he didn't want to leave things like that, which led him to hack the bank.

From what has been mentioned on networks, Miklos He was fired because during work hours he had been discovered watching pornography, a case that was not just once, but several times, so these administrative offenses led to him being removed from his assigned position. Then, upon returning the company laptop, he decided to make locks with password changes and more alterations, leaving as an excuse that he had not been there, blaming other employees for what really happened.

This was followed by a series of lies about the laptop being lost, something that later Miklos recognized as false and because of this, the company has mentioned that there were losses that bordered on $220,621.22. As a result of all the unprofessionalism on the part of the former employee, he now owes them $529,266.37 and must serve a sentence of 24 months in prison, a sentence that the guilty party must serve in the coming months.

Via: PC Gamer

Editor's note: It is very dangerous to want to take revenge on multi-million dollar companies, which is why things turned out worse for him in the end. It is very sad that now the user will have to pay thousands of dollars and even go to jail for a few months in the future.