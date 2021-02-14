Etienne Gonnu April Public Affairs Officer

To be free, software must guarantee these four fundamental freedoms: to be used, studied, modified and shared freely. So far, the state has only encouraged the use of these proprietary programs in public services. They are found at the heart of the interministerial mission recently announced by the Prime Minister. The stakes are high: opening up public services to ethical and democratic tools, as hoped by Étienne Gonnu, from April, or continuing to contract with Microsoft, Oracle and other digital giants.

Are you happy with the creation of this mission? Can it improve the place of free in public services, which appears to be very low?

Etienne Gonnu The share of free in administrations remains difficult to measure. There are local advances, which do not result from political decisions but from the commitment of agents in the field. For example, during the first confinement, some created the apps.education.fr platform, offering a whole range of free software that meets the needs of teachers for distance learning. But it is true that big scandals have created magnifying glass effects, such as the contracts of the Ministries of the Armed Forces and of National Education with Microsoft or, more recently, the hosting of health data. We see there that there is no political commitment in favor of free. These public contracts ceded to Microsoft create in addition to habits among agents, long-term adhesions. This is why without human resources, resources, or global strategy, this mission will not achieve much. But today there is an opportunity. It is up to the Prime Minister to take concrete decisions. We have heard a lot of fine words in recent years. But no translation into action. This question is however of general interest.

What can free software bring to public services?

Etienne Gonnu In terms of the use of public funds, it makes little sense for each administration to buy or have software developed in its own right. We could share and duplicate this knowledge between the communities, which will in turn bring their own perspective to it, propose their improvements. Free allows this pooling. And as the economic fabric of the sector is meshed with very small and medium-sized businesses, it is a whole local ecosystem that we would support, rather than renting servers and software licenses on the other side of the planet.

Is it a big deal?

Etienne Gonnu Computer programs also condition the functioning of a public service. It is software that determines, for example, access to rights, to what social assistance one can access. It is a real democratic issue for citizens to have a say in these codes, these criteria, and to be able to suggest improvements. And then software is also the main working tools for agents, all the more so in a telework context. The free would allow them to contribute to this tool because they are the best connoisseurs of their needs. So not to be enslaved, alienated by the tool, like the workers in Amazon’s warehouses, whose actions are entirely controlled by software. Too often, the program imposes its methods. The free creates the opposite, makes it possible to reappropriate, to take back the power on its working tools.

Concretely, what should the state do?

Etienne Gonnu The priority for free software goes through public procurement. To free itself from its dependence on proprietary software, the State must also put an end to the revolving door phenomenon which maintains confusion between public and private interests. We also advocate the creation of a free software forge. A platform on which the draft codes for public services would be published, a bit like data.gouv for public data. A space where everyone could consult and improve this software produced by and for agents. Finally, we must support all internal initiatives. Perhaps create a discharge for the contribution to common tools, as there is a union discharge.