The global computer blackout that affected airports, banks and many other services in numerous countries on Friday reached 8.5 million computers with the Windows operating system, Microsoft reported in a blog post on Saturday.

“We currently estimate that the update (from the CrowdStrike cybersecurity program affected 8,5 million of Windows devices, or less than one percent of all machines running Windows,” said the American group.

The outage was caused by an update to the CrowdStrike softwarewhich turned out to be incompatible with the Windows operating system, the most popular in the world.

“Although the percentage was small, the significant economic and social impacts reflect the use of CrowdStrike by companies that manage many vital services,” Microsoft added.

Due to the failure of the CrowdStrike software spread throughout the world, thousands of flights had to be cancelled at airports and the operation of numerous hospitals, state agencies, factories and television channels, among others, was interrupted.

Microsoft Vice President David Weston said on the blog that the incident was “outside the scope” of his company.

He detailed the measures his company had taken, including deploying hundreds of engineers and experts to help organizations affected by the virtual blackout.

“CrowdStrike helped us develop a large-scale deployable solution that will enable Microsoft’s Azure infrastructure (cloud service, editor’s note) to accelerate the remediation of the faulty update,” he detailed.

Microsoft, the world’s number two in cloud technology behind Amazon and ahead of Google, It also says it has worked with its two main competitors to share information about the impact of the problem on their industry.

“This incident demonstrates the interconnected nature of our vast ecosystem: global cloud providers, software, cybersecurity companies and other software vendors, and customers.”explained David Weston.