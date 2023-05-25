Sinaloa, Mexico.- The high competition for water, the recurring droughts, the intensification of climate variability and low efficiencies in the use of irrigation water These are constant problems that the irrigated areas of Mexico have to face every year, putting the profitability of crops and the conservation of natural resources at risk, says the researcher. Ernesto Sifuentes Ibarra. researcher responsible for the Irrigation Engineering program of the Valle del Fuerte Experimental Agricultural Field, dependent on the National Institute of Forestry, Agriculture and Livestock Research, pointed out that recent studies reveal that for every 100 liters of water extracted from dams and other sources of supply, only 33.9 are used, the rest is lost dragging soil, fertilizers and other pollutants.

He added that this is mainly due to poor irrigation management by the responsible agencies. He announced that due to this situation, irrimodelwhich is a computer program that works through the internet and helps to carry out irrigation management and it is capable of operating under scenarios of normal and restricted water availability and climate variability, since it uses the concept of degrees, days of development (GDD) to automatically adjust the water requirements for each crop.

He explained that the use of this technology has been shown to significantly improve the productivity and quality of the potato crop.

In maize and bean crops, there have been irrigation efficiencies 70% in gravity irrigation and up to 95% in drip. “Under drought scenarios such as those that occurred in the years 2011-2012, 2012-2013, where only three relief irrigations were authorized, the platform was adapted to generate recommendations under this scenario, managing to support 70% of the area of corn in the region (100,000 ha) with the joint participation of various agricultural organizations as irrigation modules, managing to maintain the planting area and save 1600 m3/ha without yield reduction.

He specified that in the most recent drought presented in 2020-2021, the recommendations of previous cycles have been followed in some pilot irrigation modules, such as the Batequis module, it has been possible to maintain the area planted with corn without suffering a significant reduction in yield. performance.

The main current challenges that arise is to complement this platform with other technologies, such as satellite images, which help us to have a broader coverage and detect crop variations at the plot level.

For the next agricultural cycle, it is expected to integrate a greater number of irrigation modules and other regions of northwestern Mexico.