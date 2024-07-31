“So, my son,” I say, trying not to sound like a cultural pessimist or like the neighbor who wanted to report the children at the ice cream parlor for playing at the parking meter: “Today, I’m going to initiate you into the world of computer games. Into what your father played for years – and which has proven to have never done him any harm, no matter what Grandma says!”

Since I didn’t want to buy any new hardware or a console, and the market for free gaming computers is naturally limited, I signed up for a month’s trial with GeForce Now, a cloud computing service. This meant that a super-fast computer was now located somewhere else, in a data center, but you could play on it from home. On any cell phone, TV or screen. My son is very excited and climbs onto the chair that I put out especially for him.

“Fortnite?” he asks.

“No, not Fortnite!” I say, sounding a bit catty. “Fortnite is for ages 12 and up, and how old are you? Seven! I had to wait years to watch Jurassic Park. Some things stay the way they are!”

“I hate the people who make the age ratings,” says my son.

“I hated the people who set age ratings too, with all my heart, but at some point you grow up,” I say, “and realize that many rules, no matter how senseless they may seem to us, have a deeper meaning. Not all of them, but some!”

Then I turn to my curved panoramic 4k screen that sits on my desk and click my mouse: “Okay, now we’re going to play Monkey Island – the first part! – It’s a puzzle game and you’re a pirate! Let’s see.”

“Wow, that’s ugly!” says my son when the game starts. “It makes your eyes burn!”

“It’s a cultural asset!” I say, but on closer inspection I also find that it’s ugly and the music squeaks unpleasantly. My memory of it was different.

“Why does it have to be so ugly?” my son asks.

“We didn’t have anything,” I say, suddenly feeling 40 years older, as if it were my grandfather, who was telling his grandson about the 1954 final as if it were yesterday, without any connection or context. “Our computers were as powerful as today’s toasters!”

I sigh, turn off the game and type Parkitect into the search field of my Steam window. “It’s a really great game, you build an amusement park,” I say. “I’m sure you’ll like it!”

When it starts, I look at it expectantly.

“But that’s so ugly, Dad!” my son groans and makes a totally theatrical hand gesture, after which he collapses as if life no longer makes any sense from now on.

“This is a very good game!” I say. “And educationally valuable!”

In a fit of I-have-to-try-it-all-at-sometimes, I actually spent a week playing a mobile game whose name my youngest had picked up from daycare! The game is called Hero Wars and, once you’ve created an account, it takes you straight to the hell of mobile clicker games. After creating the account, you wake up in a shrill world whose artwork is reminiscent of a mixture of magic mushrooms combined with a 41 degree fever, and I thought, this must be what it feels like when you die on the edge of a jungle.

From there, it’s a direct descent into the fiery core of hell, where the farm games are all about, where you have to click on something every few minutes, and where you meet grown-ups who exchange WhatsApp chats and send voice messages in the middle of the night (!) asking whether Uschi could help Stefan “harvest his farm” before the night shift.