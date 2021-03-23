Consumers are facing price increases and shortages of products such as televisions, mobiles, consoles and PC components, as the Global semiconductor shortage is on the rise. This report from The Guardian, tells us that initially, it was due to temporary delays due to the coronavirus, however the new habits driven by the pandemic have had an impact on the production of chips.
“There is a new level of demand that cannot be kept up, we are in crisis and it will get worse,” says Neil Campling, media and technology analyst. Both Microsoft and Sony have stated that supply problems will continue until at least the second half of the year, and they won’t be able to meet their sales targets for the new consoles. Ever since the Xbox Series S | X were released to the world market, it has been very difficult to find one of them in stores, and when they are available, they sell out very quickly.
Samsung and Apple, the world’s largest chip buyers (Samsung is even a manufacturer and consumer at the same time) have had to postpone the sale of their new high-end terminals, since components are missing for their complete manufacture.
The shortage seems set to persist for some time, given that it can take up to two years to start up semiconductor production factories, to all this, manufacturers intend to raise prices significantly for the second time in less than a year.
