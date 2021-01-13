The Free University of Berlin has had a serious mishap: student accounts have been switched to “God mode” and given access rights from examination offices. Notes were also available.

D.owing to a mistake, the data of all students at the Free University of Berlin could be viewed for a little over an hour on Tuesday. Between 2:33 p.m. and 3:43 p.m., the access rights in the FU’s campus management system were incorrectly set, the university confirmed on Wednesday Report of the online platform Netzpolitik and the “Checkpoint” from the “Tagesspiegel”. The error was quickly corrected.

According to network policy, the breakdown caused the student accounts to be switched to the so-called “God Mode”, in which users were given access and writing rights from examination offices. The FU further explained that it is currently being checked whether there have been any inadmissible changes to the data.