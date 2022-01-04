Compulsory vaccine: for the yes Pd, Iv and Leu. No from the League. Forza Italia cautious (but for the yes)



After Luigi Sbarra, general secretary of the CISL, too Maurizio Landini, number one of the CGIL, asks the government to introduce the mandatory vaccine for everyone because “contagion does not occur in the workplace or in the office”. The general secretary of UIL also agrees Pierpaolo Bombardieri, according to which “the time has come to switch to compulsory vaccination for all those over 18 years of age”.

At this point the eyes of politics are all focused on the control room and on the Council of Ministers tomorrow, Wednesday 5 January. “The discussion is still open, at the moment nothing can be excluded”, explain government sources at the highest levels. For sure there is the extension of the Super Green Pass, therefore, vaccination, for all workers, private and public sectors.

Democratic Party, Italia Viva and LeU insist on asking Prime Minister Mario Draghi “an act of courage” with the introduction of themandatory vaccine from 18 years of age (obviously with the exceptions of those who cannot receive doses due to particular problems or allergies). But the government is split. The League is clearly against. Senator Armando Siri used very strong words on Affaritaliani.it, labeling vaccines as “a half failure“, but who he spoke with Matteo Salvini in the last few hours he assures that the Northern League leader is and remains against the obligation by law and hopes that the issue will not even reach the table of the CDM.

It must be said, however, that the Governors of the Northern League, even if they have not expressed themselves in an official way, would not see the hypothesis of the mandatory vaccine as an absolute evil. And this confirms at least a different sensitivity within the League, which has already emerged on the Green Pass and restrictions. To be really split are the 5 stars. Meetings upon meetings, restricted and expanded.

In the M5S home, efforts are being made to define a line on compulsory vaccination. After the opening to the hypothesis of the obligation, arrived during the last control room by the Minister for Agricultural Policies Stefano Patuanelli (and also relaunched by the Minister for Relations with Parliament Federico D’Incà), the clash within the 5 Star Movement broke out: the former mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi, opposed to the vaccination obligation, would have taken action by trying to compact the front of the no. Several contacts with senators and deputies by the Capitoline city councilor. Even the group leader in the Senate, Mariolina Castellone, would have raised many doubts about the possible introduction of thevaccination obligation, speaking of late and unnecessary intervention at this time.

Forza Italia’s position is cautious, well explained by the minister Mariastella Gelmini. “Forza Italia has always been in favor of the introduction of the vaccination obligation, but in the majority there are different sensitivities”, said the Italian representative, hoping that the new measures arriving on the Super Green Pass are enough to raise the number of vaccinated. Basically, the party of Silvio Berlusconi, although in favor of the vaccination obligation, does not press the accelerator not to split the Center-right, aware of Salvini’s no and the clear opposition of the Brothers of Italy.

Ultimately, except for twists, the most likely hypothesis is that there are two steps: extension of the Super Green Pass for all workers already tomorrow, in the awaited Cdm, then if in the next ten days, up to mid-month, the numbers of infections and especially of hospitalizations, especially in intensive care, should continue to grow at that point, the premier would break the delay by passing a decree law with L’mandatory vaccine for all over 18s.

As political sources explain, of course there would be no law enforcement agencies forcing you to take doses anti-Covid, but a series of sanctions (fines) for those who, despite the law, still do not want to be vaccinated. A sort of contribution to the national health system, suffering precisely because of the many hospitalized No Vax.