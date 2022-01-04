“Transmission takes place outside the workplace”

Give the vaccine is mandatory for everyone, not just for workers. It is the proposal of Maurizio Landini, general secretary of the CGIL, who judges the obligation limited to those who go to the factory or office to be “insufficient”. “We need – Landini said in an interview with Repubblica – an act of responsibility on the part of the government”.

“We have been asking for it since August of last year!”, Urges the leader of the CGIL. “However, we think that theobligation to all citizens of our country. The resurgence of the virus requires the government to take responsibility. Alongside which a public information initiative must be launched, involving all interested parties. There are no alternatives to the vaccine“.

According to Landini, the vaccine must be made mandatory for everyone “because the virus affects everyone. The workplaces, thanks to the protocols we have signed with the government and companies, have not resulted in outbreaks of virus transmission. On the contrary: transmission occurs outside the workplace, on public transport, in crowded places “.