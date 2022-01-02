Vaccination obligation, Draghi has now decided

It is practically official. According to Affaritaliani.it learned from sources of the majority, Wednesday 5 January the Draghi government will decide to introduce the vaccination obligation for all people aged 18 and over. At the same time there will also be the extension of the Super Green Pass to work. The green certificate will be mandatory for all types of jobs, both in the public and in the private sector. “At this point I think it is the right and correct decision. The vaccine is effective, it works and also allows you to keep many businesses open safely,” he explains. Affaritaliani.it the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco, member of the Cts of Lombardy and medical director of the Galeazzi hospital in Milan.

With the introduction of the vaccination obligation by law, any indemnities will also be defined in the event of collateral damage related to vaccination against the COVID-19. Obviously, a transitional period will be provided for those who have not yet received even a dose and want to comply. For whoever decides to do not get vaccinated, according to the hypotheses being examined by the executive, sanctions similar to those in force in Austria could be envisaged, where fines ranging from 600 to 3,600 euros are foreseen for No Vax.

Probably starting from the end of January, after a short transitional period, the Super Green Pass it will be mandatory for any type of activity. Basically, those over 18 who will not be vaccinated, in addition to having to pay a sort of financial contribution to the National Health System, they will only be able to go to the pharmacy, hospital or supermarket to do their shopping. Possible restrictions for No Vax also for private visits from relatives and friends. Basically, a sort of lockdown for i will be introduced at the same time as the vaccination obligation No Vax.

The data speak for themselves. With the booster the effectiveness of anti Covid-19 vaccines goes back and reaches 97% in preventing serious disease, the Higher Institute of Health underlines in the extended weekly report onCovid-19 epidemic. “In the last 30 days in Italy – underlines the ISS – there has been a higher incidence of cases in the unvaccinated population”. The vaccine efficacy data, while showing a decline over time, are clear: “The vaccine efficacy (risk reduction) in preventing the disease is 82.7% within 90 days of completing the vaccine course and drops from 71.7% between 91 and 120 days to 57.5% beyond 120 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle) “.