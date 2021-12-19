Home page politics

From: Luisa Billmayer

divide

Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) thinks little of the general compulsory vaccination. (Archive image) © Kay Nietfeld / dpa

Wolfgang Kubicki is against a general vaccination requirement. The FDP politician accuses supporters of making it easier than it is.

Berlin – The new traffic light government is planning a Bundestag vote on a general vaccination requirement. The faction requirement is to be lifted. The MPs do not have to – as usual – adhere to the opinion of their own party, but should decide on the basis of their personal conscience.

Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) sees revenge on the unvaccinated in compulsory vaccination

While the governing parties SPD and Greens have tended to hear approval in recent weeks, there seems to be several MPs in the FDP who will vote against compulsory vaccination. “Many advocates of mandatory vaccination seem to be about revenge and retaliation,” said Wolfgang Kubicki (FDP) in an interview with Time online fixed.

The vaccination requirement is an act of revenge on the unvaccinated. “Because you think you have identified those responsible for our current misery in them, which is of course complete nonsense,” said the 69-year-old. Kubicki is against a general compulsory vaccination, because it has now been confirmed that people vaccinated against Corona can also be contagious.

Kubicki speaks out in favor of comprehensive testing in the compulsory vaccination debate

“For me, 1G would be the better way. So that everyone who comes to a hospital or a nursing home, for example, has to be tested. Here in the Bundestag, I also test myself every day, even though I’m vaccinated, ”said the FDP member of the Bundestag.

Video: FDP MPs start pushing against compulsory vaccination

In the discussion about compulsory vaccination for certain occupational groups, the Bundestag has already reached an agreement. The draft law of the SPD, FDP and Greens was passed with a clear majority. The majority of the Union parliamentary groups also voted in favor of this, as can be seen on Abhabenwatch.de. Only the AfD largely voted against it. The left abstained. Wolfgang Kubicki also voted for the introduction. However, it was difficult for him, he said Time online. In the parliamentary group, he made it clear: “This means that I have reached the limit of what is reasonable in terms of mandatory vaccination.”

With the introduction of a general compulsory vaccination, the question arises of how to check who is vaccinated and who is not. Austria has already introduced a vaccination register for this. The constitution minister Karoline Edtstadler (ÖVP) said that the population register is compared with the vaccination register every three months and, if necessary, a procedure is initiated German press agency. In the SPD there still seem to be discussions about whether a vaccination register is correct. Bärbel Bas spoke out in favor of it. Instead, Olaf Scholz and Kevin Kühnert expressed their skepticism. (lb) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA