The Governor of the Novgorod Region, Andrei Nikitin, announced on Monday, June 21, the introduction of mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for workers in the region from October. He spoke about this in a video message posted on the page in the social network “VKontakte”.

He clarified that from October this year, vaccinated residents, as well as those who have a fresh test for antibodies, will be allowed to face-to-face work. At the same time, all other citizens of the region will be required to take tests for the absence of this infection at least once every seven days at their own expense or at the expense of employers.

At the same time, Nikitin said at a meeting of the headquarters for the distribution of COVID-19 that from June 22, local authorities intend to introduce new restrictions on trade and catering enterprises. So, according to the innovations, employers should not allow employees who have not been vaccinated to work without personal protective equipment. This category of citizens is also not recommended to be sent on business trips to other regions of Russia.

The governor of the Novgorod region stressed that the day of immunization for state employees is becoming a day off.

Earlier that day, the Governor of the Murmansk Region, Andrei Chibis, said that the local authorities decided in the near future to introduce mandatory vaccination against coronavirus for certain categories of residents, including officials, educators, transport, and trade.

Moscow became the first region of Russia where mandatory vaccination was introduced. On June 16, the chief sanitary doctor of the capital, Elena Andreeva, obliged 60% of the working residents of the capital to vaccinate against the coronavirus, in particular, workers in the services and trade, transport, medicine, housing and communal services.

Currently, a large-scale vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in Russia, it began on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone on a voluntary basis. At the moment, four drugs for coronavirus are registered in the country: Sputnik V, Sputnik Light, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.

All relevant information on the situation with the coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as the hashtag #WeWe areTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.