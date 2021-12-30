Home page politics

From: Jens Kirschner

divide

The Federal Ministry of Defense responded to a circulating video with a tweet. © Michael Kappeler / BMVg_Bundeswehr / dpa / Twitter

A video of an alleged Bundeswehr soldier about corona measures is currently circulating on social media. The Federal Ministry of Defense reacts.

Update from December 30th, 9.45pm: It now seems clear: the man who made threats in a video and was arrested in Munich that evening is actually a Bundeswehr soldier. The police confirmed this indirectly in a press release in the evening. According to the information, the soldier was handed over to the criminal investigation department of the Upper Bavaria South Police Headquarters and brought into their area of ​​activity – the Munich Police Headquarters is responsible for the state capital.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) said on Twitter: “The Bundeswehr needs reflective and upright people who are firmly committed to our Basic Law. Anyone who does not share this has no place in our Bundeswehr! “

Because of compulsory vaccination: Alleged Bundeswehr soldier threatens in video – arrest in the middle of Munich follows

Update from December 30th, 8:50 p.m .: An alleged Bundeswehr soldier who made threats against the state in a video on the Internet has been arrested in Munich. A police spokesman said the man was arrested on Thursday evening at 6:58 p.m. on Odeonsplatz.

In a video clip about a minute long, the self-described sergeant-major demanded, among other things, the withdrawal of the state corona measures and the obligation to tolerate, according to which the Covid vaccination became a regulation in the Bundeswehr. “This is a warning,” he says. “See you tomorrow” is required to comment. In the text accompanying the video it says: “The soldiers will be ready for a dialogue by 4:00 p.m. tomorrow.”

The police were on duty with a dozen team vans on Odeonsplatz on Thursday evening after several thousand critics of the corona policy demonstrated on Wednesday despite the ban. There was no meeting there on Thursday.

Threat video from Corona opponent: Ministry of Defense calls threats “unacceptable”

Update from December 30th, 8:37 p.m .: Alarmed by the statements of the Bundeswehr soldier is now not only the state security at the Rosenheim criminal police. The Federal Ministry of Defense is also aware of the statements. The video contained “threats against the rule of law, which are unacceptable,” said a ministry spokeswoman Munich Mercury. The consequences are already being examined. Apparently there is a similar case of another soldier from Euskirchen in the Rhineland.

Update from December 30th, 4 p.m .: In the case of the video of an alleged Bundeswehr soldier, the Bavarian police informed the German Press Agency that the content was being checked. “Our commissariat for state security offenses is currently checking whether criminally relevant things have been said,” said a spokesman for the police headquarters in Upper Bavaria South. “We are in contact with the Bundeswehr.” According to the right-wing extremism and social media expert Josef Holnburger, the alleged Bundeswehr member had already threatened violence in the past because of the corona measures and called for a fight.

Because of compulsory vaccination: Ministry of Defense reacts to video of alleged Bundeswehr soldier

First report from December 30th: Berlin – A video of an alleged Bundeswehr soldier currently circulating on the Internet is causing a stir. The Federal Ministry of Defense has now even responded with a tweet. The police and the armed forces are checking the background of the video in which a German armed forces soldier threatens the state because of Corona * measures. “The consequences are already being examined,” said the Ministry of Defense on Thursday on the Internet service Twitter. The Upper Bavaria police are also active in the matter.

The video “contains threats against the rule of law that are unacceptable,” the Ministry of Defense * said. However, a spokesman asked for your understanding that for legal reasons no further information could be given for the time being, especially not about the people involved.

Compulsory vaccination: Threatening video of alleged Bundeswehr soldiers is circulating on the network

The video, which was circulated on social media, shows a man in uniform introducing himself as Sergeant Oberauer. In particular, he opposes the corona vaccination obligation for nursing staff as well as the so-called tolerance obligation that already applies to soldiers for this vaccination. He speaks of a clear “warning” and gives the government an ultimatum on social networks “by 4:00 p.m. tomorrow” to change its policy in this regard.

Calls for a “fight against political decisions” by another soldier known as Daniel Futschik, who is referred to in the video, were also circulated on the Internet. According to unconfirmed information, the two soldiers are stationed in Bad Reichenhall and Euskirchen. The soldier, in particular, who identifies himself as Oberauer, is said to have been targeted by superiors and authorities for some time because of other incidents. These are said to have already initiated measures against him.

There was initially no official confirmation of this, and it was initially not entirely clear whether the ultimatum referred to this Thursday or tomorrow’s New Year’s Eve. In response to concerned inquiries on the Internet, the Upper Bavaria Police Headquarters initially only reported on Twitter: “We are already familiar with the videos and their content, our colleagues responsible have already taken care of the matter. (dpa / aka) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.