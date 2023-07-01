In Russia, from July 1, they will reduce rates on microloans and allow sexologists to treat forcibly

In Russia, from July 1, sexologists will appear in polyclinics, who will receive the right to “compulsory medical measures”, the country will also reduce microloan rates, make life easier for pensioners who have gone abroad and introduce an excise tax on sugar-containing drinks. The main changes were collected by Lenta.ru.

Pensioners who have gone abroad have made it easier to confirm that they are still alive

From July 1 is changing the procedure for paying insurance pensions to Russians living abroad. In particular, the fact of recognizing a citizen as alive can now be confirmed through the State Services. If a citizen does not do this in a timely manner, then first the payment of pensions will be suspended for six months, and then they will stop altogether. Previously, a pensioner had to personally or through his legal representative submit an application to the Social Fund. Thus, now pensioners who are abroad do not need to come to Russia for this.

Sexologists with the right to compulsory treatment will appear in Russian clinics

The Ministry of Health has adjusted the procedure for providing medical care for mental and behavioral disorders. The new rules come into effect on July 1. According to the document, in psycho-neurological dispensaries and polyclinics, in particular, a sexologist’s office will appear. These specialists should provide assistance to people suffering from mental disorders related to sexual development and orientation, as well as apply coercive medical measures together with a psychiatrist.

A unified procedure for registration of compensation for rent is introduced

From July 1 will work a single standard for all regions for the provision of compensation for utility bills for beneficiaries, which is designed to eliminate discrepancies in the registration procedure. According to the new rules, the authorities will request most of the necessary documents from each other on their own.

Reduced interest rates on micro loans

The upper limit of the daily rate under consumer loan agreements from July 1 lowered from 1 to 0.8 percent. Thus, the total cost of the loan is reduced from 365 to 292 percent per annum, and the maximum amount of all payments on it – from 150 to 130 percent of the loan amount.

292 percent per annum will be the maximum total cost of a consumer loan from July 1

Tighter conditions for issuing loans for over-credited borrowers

Bank of Russia from July 1 toughened restrictions on lending to borrowers with a high debt burden. In practice, this means that now it will be unprofitable for banks and microfinance organizations (MFOs) to lend to citizens with a high debt burden or artificially lengthen the terms of loans.

Sugar-containing drinks have become excisable goods – which means they will rise in price

Excise tax in the amount of 7 rubles per liter from July 1 will charge from drinks containing sugar, sugar syrup or honey, if the volume fraction of carbohydrates in them exceeds 5 grams per 100 milliliters of the drink, and ethyl alcohol – no more than 1.2 percent. At the same time, juices, fruit drinks and nectars will not be treated as sugar-containing drinks.

“Physicists” will be able to send documents to the tax office through “Gosuslugi”

From July 1, individuals will be able receive and send documents to the tax authorities through the “Gosuslugi”. To do this, from your personal account on the portal, you need to send a notification to the tax office. You can opt out of this procedure for the exchange of documents in a similar way.

Far Eastern and Arctic hectares can be taken through “Gosuslugi”

From July 1, Russians may apply for an Arctic or Far Eastern hectare through the State Services. According to the new rules, the period for signing a draft agreement on the gratuitous use of a land plot has also been extended from 30 to 60 days. In addition, if for some reason the site did not fit, the citizen has the right to cancel the contract once and also receive another land plot instead of it free of charge.