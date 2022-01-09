Compulsory motor third party liability insurance has risen sharply in Russian regions since January 9, writes “Gazeta.Ru”…

The instruction of the Central Bank about the second in the history of OSAGO large-scale change in regional coefficients came into force. In addition, the upper limit of the uniform for the whole country OSAGO tariff corridor increased by 10 percent, to 5980 rubles. It is from this amount that insurers will be able to calculate the base rate.

Most of all, the regional coefficient increased in small towns, settlements and villages of Bashkiria – by 36 percent. In the villages, auls and cities of Dagestan, with the exception of Makhachkala, Derbent, Buinaksk and Khasavyurt, it rose by 20 percent.

In the Primorsky Territory (not counting Vladivostok, Artem, Arsenyev, Nakhodka, Spassk-Dalny and Ussuriisk), the policy can cost 17 percent more.

The regional OSAGO coefficient increased by 12 percent in Kalmykia (except for Elista), Tuva (except for Kyzyl), in the Kurgan region (except for Kurgan and Shadrinsk), in Chukotka, in the Jewish Autonomous Region, in Chechnya and Ingushetia (except for Malgobek and Nazran), in Khakassia (except for Abakan, Sayanogorsk and Chernogorsk).

