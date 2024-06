Home page politics

Press Split

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and youth gather during a ceremony on the outskirts of Jerusalem (archive photo). © Leo Correa/AP/dpa

Ultra-Orthodox men must also be required to serve in the Israeli army. This was decided unanimously by Israel’s highest court. The ruling is seen as a setback for the right-wing religious government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Tel-Aviv – You will read more about this topic here shortly. dpa