Benoît Serre, deputy vice-president of the National Association of Human Resources Directors, believes that the government should have trusted social dialogue “rather than doing something monolithic”.

“As the protocol is not absolutely clear, there is concern that the controls are not either”, explains Tuesday, September 1 on franceinfo Benoît Serre, deputy vice-president of the National Association of Human Resources Directors (ANDRH), while wearing a mask is, since Tuesday, mandatory at work, with possible exemptions depending the color of the business location. “One of the central challenges that we have is all the same to reconstitute the corporate collectives”, valued Benoît Serre who pleads for the sanctions against recalcitrant employees to be applied only “in a second time”.

franceinfo: How was the implementation of this obligation to wear a mask in business?

Benoît Serre: In a way, the mask at work, we had partially had it for some time. First, we anticipated the fact that it was becoming mandatory everywhere, then already in many companies, in inter-local traffic, people had to put on a mask when they moved. So in a way, now they have it all the time. What is more difficult, however, is to say: “don’t forget to put it on, you can take it out for three minutes but you must put it back on afterwards, and when you change rooms or go to a meeting, remember to take your mask and remember to put it on “. There you go, that’s what takes the longest, it’s a matter of habit.

Is the differentiation between red, orange and green areas a good thing?

I think what is not a good thing is the single monolithic regulation for everyone. Because each company is different, the sizes of companies are different, the nature of the premises is different and therefore, it is difficult to say that the form to find to protect the employees is this one, exactly the same , in two companies that are not alike. I think we could have kept the “guidelines” [lignes directrices] that existed in the June protocol and ask companies, via social dialogue on the ground, to create conditions adapted to their reality rather than doing something monolithic. There were nearly 7,000 take-back deals last June. It proves that companies and employee representatives, when there are any, know how to find the right solutions for the right balance between economic recovery, working conditions and health protection.

Should we sanction those who do not wear the mask?

One of the central issues that we have is all the same to reconstitute the corporate collectives, so if we start by sanctioning immediately … Afterwards, if we have someone who, voluntarily, refuses to put the mask, refuses to respect the barrier gestures as they have been requested of us by the public authorities and as we want them to be respected when we integrate them into our internal regulations, so it is normal to sanction. But in a second step. I’m talking more about employees who would not like to comply with the rules which are certainly binding, but that’s how it is. The Minister of Labor announced in the same sentence the protocol and the controls. As the protocol is not absolutely clear, there is concern that the controls may not be either. But I believe that before arriving at the sanction, we must above all help everyone because the situation is difficult for everyone.