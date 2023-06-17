Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Half of all homeowners in Germany are not insured against natural hazards. The federal government is now to introduce compulsory insurance – but there is a risk of a dispute.

Munich/Berlin – The Federal Council has pushed for the introduction of compulsory insurance for homeowners on the grounds that damage caused by storms in the course of advancing climate change should be better protected. In addition to the Prime Ministers’ Conference, the topic is also being discussed in the traffic light government – and at least for the time being a compromise seems to be being sought here. In particular, the FDP Ministry of Justice has already expressed itself, most recently to the Picture-Zeitung pronounced against a categorical compulsion.

Instead, he reported daily mirror about a proposed compromise solution in the traffic light, which could provide that nobody should be forced to take out “disproportionate” insurance. In return, however, there should be regulations that could exclude state aid in the event of damage after the necessary insurance has been refused. According to the Picture insurance against natural hazards costs homeowners between 85 and “significantly more than 750 euros” more per year, depending on the regional classification of the risks.

In addition to countless residential buildings, important infrastructure was also destroyed during the flood disaster in the Ahr valley. The reconstruction is still going on after almost two years. (symbol photo) © Boris Roessler/dpa

Protection against heavy rain and weather catastrophes: Insurers’ association warns of risks

While the topic has been discussed in politics for months and after the debate about the heating law could again become a point of contention for the traffic light, the General Association of the German Insurance Industry (GDV) warns in any case that damage due to climate change can occur much more frequently. This affects premium prices and which insurance policies are still offered. According to the assessment of GDV boss Jörg Asmussen, “due to climate damage alone, the premiums could double within the next ten years,” reports the AFP news agency.

A basis for this assessment is, for example, the status report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which states that climate change is already causing more frequent and severe extreme weather events – such as in Germany with the flood disaster in Rhineland-Palatinate and North Rhine-Westphalia, which killed 180 people and cost many more their livelihood and home. If such events are repeated too often, some insurers could sooner or later be forced to “go out of business because they can no longer bear the corresponding risks,” warns the GDV.

Elementary damage after storms: Even tenants lack adequate protection

The GDV warns that almost half of all homeowners in Germany are not insured, especially when it comes to elementary damage after storm catastrophes – in this specific case: heavy rain and flooding. In many cases, tenants also lack adequate security. How complicated dealing with damage can be can be seen in the Ahr Valley, which was particularly badly affected by the 2021 flood, where many storm victims still feel abandoned. Damages of around 8.5 billion euros have been incurred here and the reconstruction is still progressing slowly.

However, as a countermeasure to the foreseeable consequences of the climate crisis, it is not enough to optimize protection in the event of damage. For certain risk areas, the GDV calls for more far-reaching measures such as climate-adapted construction, a freeze on construction in flood areas and the cessation of surface sealing. In addition, in the event of natural disasters, the state should assume the costs of damage from the insurers above a certain amount. (saka with AFP/dpa)