PANDEMIC WRITINGS – The king is naked (and it’s not a pretty sight)

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, the former Prime Minister Tony Blair made a speech called “pure evil” by Nigel Farage. Blair argued that it is necessary to introduce a Green Passes (or electronic vaccine passport), because: “We need to know who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t… Some of the vaccines that will arrive will be multiple, so it is necessary to have – for reasons related to health care – an adequate digital infrastructure and many countries do not they have it”.

In summary, given that the one expressed by Blair is the official position of the World Economic ForumProfessor Klaus Schwab and his illustrious guests hope that in the near future Western citizens will no longer be free to work, travel and enjoy their sacred rights unless they are up to date with periodic vaccination programmes.

I take a step back to give an idea of ​​how we got to this point: it all started in 2017, with the establishment of CEPI (precisely in Davos) on 21 July 2017 by the Norway (whose sovereign wealth fund is managed by the BlackRock fund) of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, of the pharmaceutical company Wellcome and of the World Economic Forum chaired by Professor Klaus Schwab. Here the official document https://www.who.int/medicines/ebola-treatment/TheCoalitionEpidemicPreparednessInnovations-an-overview.pdf .

“Epidemic diseases affect us all. They do not respect borders. CEPI is an innovative global partnership between public, private, philanthropic and civil society organizations. Let’s work together to accelerate the development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases and enable equitable access to these vaccines for people during epidemics.”

For this reason, CEPI aims to vaccinate the entire world population. A program worthy of a dystopian science fiction film, carried out with the money of the largest private lender of the WHO (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation) and of the investment fund with the largest assets in the world (BlackRock, about 10 trillion US $).

