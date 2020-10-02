The director of the education observatory within the foundation is “satisfied” with Emmanuel Macron’s announcement. But regrets that the training of officials and teachers on secularism was not mentioned.

“We must resolve the issue of the thousands of out-of-school children who escape control” inspectors, reacted Friday, October 2 on franceinfo Iannis Roder, director of the education observatory of the Jean-Jaurès foundation. The one who is also a professor of history and geography and responsible for training at the Shoah memorial says “satisfied” Emmanuel Macron’s decision to make school education compulsory. According to him, this measure will allow children “to freely exercise their citizenship and to depart from the determinisms that are theirs”.

franceinfo: Are you surprised to see the school and this issue of compulsory education in Emmanuel Macron’s speech on separatism?

Iannis Roder: Yes, a little surprised. I did not expect the President of the Republic to tackle, tackle this subject which is a real subject. I myself raised it last year against the then Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner. So I am rather surprised but satisfied that the question has finally been asked. It is a real subject, because there are thousands of children who, in reality, escape the control of the educational institution. We can always say that 50,000 children is 0.5% of the 12,400,000 children who attend school. But among these 50,000 children, there are thousands who escape control, because the inspectors, in particular of the first degree but also of the second degree, who are responsible for going to control sometimes have difficulty in doing so. Sometimes they also have to control in environments that are rather hostile to them, it is difficult, so there is something wrong there. So, this issue must absolutely be resolved.

Does this announcement by the president not hide the absence of a decision on the students who are lost when they are already in school?

I don’t see why we would treat one and not the other. Both must be treated, one does not exclude the other. On the other hand, it seems to me absolutely essential that all the children of France can have access to an education which opens them to the world and which allows them, at the end of their education, at the end of what they have received, to be capable. to assert their free will, to exercise their citizenship freely and to depart from the determinisms that are theirs, cultural, religious and social. I am convinced that some will go to private education, can be contractual or out of contract. But I am also convinced that some will return to public school and that they will finally be able to have access to this secular breath offered by the school and of which the philosopher Catherine Kintsler speaks.

Does the public secular school today have the means to fight against what Emmanuel Macron calls “separatism”?

I believe that in order to avoid what the President of the Republic calls today “separatism”, the first tool is the training of teachers but also of all staff. Unfortunately, I haven’t heard of any training. This is perhaps the only regret that I have after listening to the President of the Republic: the question of the training of civil servants, of the training of teachers on questions of secularism, on questions of the values ​​of the Republic, of so that they are intellectually equipped. Today there are tools that exist. Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer has set up the “values ​​of the Republic” teams in each rectorate, with means of referral. So these teams can be warned and can come to support teachers on concrete problems that arise on a daily basis in schools. There is a way today to fight against this separatism.