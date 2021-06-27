In Buryatia, mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 was introduced for certain groups of citizens working in the service sector, and who are most at risk of infection. On Sunday, June 27, reports TASS…

“Vaccination is mandatory for federal, municipal employees, [работников] state authorities of the republic, as well as for students and people over 65 years old, “- said the press service of the regional Rospotrebnadzor.

Also, doctors, social workers, transport workers and housing and communal services, as well as the service sector – trade, public catering, food industry, employees of hairdressing salons, ateliers, laundries, dry cleaners, beauty salons, hotels, hotels will be obliged to get vaccinated. Employees of cultural, leisure and sports institutions, MFC, client departments of banks, post offices, and unified settlement centers are required to be vaccinated.

For vaccination, it is allowed to use drugs that have passed state registration in Russia. Rospotrebnadzor noted that by August 20, “at least 60 percent of the total number of employees of the organization should be vaccinated.”

Earlier it was reported that Buryatia became the first Russian region to introduce a lockdown due to coronavirus. The measures will be in effect from June 27 to July 11. The head of the region, Aleksey Tsydenov, explained this decision by the difficult epidemic situation, in particular, the lack of doctors and places in hospitals.