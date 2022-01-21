Home page world

Franziska Black

The election is over, it’s official: the members of parliament in Austria have decided in favor of the law on compulsory vaccination against the corona virus.

Update from January 20, 8:11 p.m.: The successful mandatory vaccination vote in Austria is also making waves in Germany. Karl Lauterbach congratulated the neighboring country via Twitter and sees a great advantage in the future fight against the corona virus.

“The decision to make vaccination compulsory in Austria is a milestone. The country can thus protect the population much better against further severe waves of coronavirus variants, ”wrote the German Minister of Health.

Corona vaccination obligation in Austria: introduction decided after chaos meeting

Update from January 20, 7 p.m.: The vote of the Austrian Parliament is through! With a clear result of 137:33, the members of parliament voted for compulsory vaccination in Austria! A total of 170 votes were cast. The red and white slips were thrown into the ballot box in alphabetical order. It was already clear in the live stream that the white papers used to vote for the law clearly outweighed the others.

The election process can be used to determine exactly who took part in the election and how the vote was taken. The list of names will then be made available to the public.

Update from January 20, 12:18 p.m: The mandatory vaccination vote (see first report) in the Austrian Parliament. Apparently seven members of the debate are completely missing, like the portal oe24.at reported: Five SPÖ members, one of whom has called in sick, an ÖVP member who has also called in sick and a Greens member who had previously announced his absence because he did not want to agree to the bill.

In addition to the planned compulsory corona vaccination in Austria, financial incentives should encourage people to become immunized. Shortly before the compulsory vaccination vote, the conservative-green coalition government, together with the opposition Social Democrats, announced a “vaccination fleet”.

In addition, communities should be rewarded with funding if they achieve high vaccination rates. A total of around one billion euros is to be made available for these measures. In the lottery, 500 euros can be won for each partial vaccination, which can be redeemed as vouchers in restaurants or shops.

Corona: Austrian Parliament votes on compulsory vaccination

First report from January 20th: Vienna – In the fight against Corona, compulsory vaccination should help decisively in Austria from February. The parliament in Vienna will vote on the corresponding law on Thursday. The measure is intended to significantly reduce the effects of future Corona* waves and, for example, prevent lockdowns*.

The step would mean the most far-reaching regulation in the EU to date. Italy* and Greece* have mandatory vaccinations for the elderly. In Austria*, the obligation should apply to all citizens who are at least 18 years old. Exceptions are made for pregnant women and anyone who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. The Bundesrat, i.e. the chamber of the federal states, will probably have to approve the law on February 3rd.

Corona vaccination obligation in Austria: controversial debate

When voting in the National Council, a clear majority is considered safe. Apart from the governing factions of the conservative ÖVP and the Greens, many MPs from the opposition Social Democrats and the liberal Neos are also in favor. Among the parliamentary parties, only the right-wing FPÖ sharply criticizes the project.

The new law is being discussed controversially in public. During the assessment phase, more than 100,000 often critical statements reached Parliament. Tens of thousands demonstrate in Austria regularly against the Corona measures *. Violations of the vaccination requirement are subject to income-related penalties of up to 3,600 euros.

The law is to be implemented in several stages. Random checks by the authorities are not planned until mid-March. For example, the police should also check the vaccination status during their operations. There has also been criticism from the police union for this additional task.

Vaccination control in Austria: is there a vaccination register?

The originally planned complete control by comparing the population register with the vaccination register is only intended as an option. This measure should be made dependent on whether the vaccination rate increases significantly, as hoped.

The opposition and the government are also negotiating vaccination premiums. Rewards for communities with high vaccination rates are being debated. Austria has already had four lockdowns during the pandemic. The exit restrictions imposed in November continue to apply to the unvaccinated. The significant increase in vaccination numbers initially observed was only temporary.

The country is currently experiencing a massive fifth wave of corona caused by the omicron variant of the virus. The 7-day incidence is almost 1500. (dpa/frs) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA