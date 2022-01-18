The Committee for the Management of Emergencies, Crises and Disasters caused by the Corona pandemic in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Health Department in Abu Dhabi, and the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health, confirmed that contacts receive a text message to conduct a nasal swab examination (BCR), and self-registration in the home quarantine through the link provided. In the short message, with the need to adhere to the self-quarantine for a period of seven days for the vaccinated, and 10 days for the non-vaccinated.

And she explained, “In the event that the result of the nasal swab is negative, an additional examination of the nasal swab is performed on the sixth day, and the examination is repeated in any facility in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi if any symptoms appear. In the event that the result appears negative, normal activities can be continued, while continuing to follow preventive measures. If the result of the first smear for contacts is positive, the infected are classified into two categories, the first of which is high-risk, and the second of mild to moderate symptoms, and does not suffer from chronic diseases.

And she confirmed that the patient of the high-risk category is obligated to visit one of the approved “Covid-19” assessment centers for medical evaluation, and complete the isolation procedures, while ending the isolation requires two consecutive negative results, separated by at least 24 hours, or performing a nasal swab examination on the eighth and tenth days, And completing the 10-day isolation period with no symptoms in the last three days from home, after the doctor’s evaluation.

And she continued, “The contact with mild to moderate symptoms is obliged to re-examine any health facility in the emirate, if its result is positive. And in the event that the result appears negative, he is obligated to return it after 24 hours to obtain a second negative result to continue the normal activities, while continuing to follow the preventive measures.”

And she confirmed the communication of the specialized team with the infected person, who has mild to moderate symptoms, in case the result of the re-examination was positive, to complete the isolation procedures.

Ending the isolation requires two consecutive negative results, separated by at least 24 hours, or a nasal swab examination on the eighth and tenth days, and the completion of the 10-day isolation period with no symptoms in the last three days from home after the doctor’s assessment.

The health authorities in the emirate called on members of society to adhere to the approved precautionary and preventive measures, such as wearing masks, observing physical distance, sterilizing hands, and avoiding crowded places, in order to preserve public safety, in addition to being careful, seeking treatment, and conducting the necessary examinations when any disease symptoms appear, especially Respiratory symptoms associated with seasonal influenza, because PCR tests are necessary in this case to confirm infection or not.

She pointed out that studies have proven that vaccinations, with their basic and supportive doses, significantly help reduce the risk of disease, its complications and deaths, and effectively contribute to stopping the emergence of mutant, pointing out that the supporting dose is one of the most important factors to maintain public health and the safety of community members, and it has a significant and effective role. In enhancing acquired immunity to achieve maximum benefit, especially in the current circumstances in which the world is witnessing an increase in the number of registered cases.

It recommended that eligible individuals receive booster doses to protect themselves, especially the elderly and those with chronic diseases, because receiving booster doses constitutes support for national efforts to combat the pandemic and mutants, and to achieve health security in the community.

