From: Christian Germans

Klaus Holetschek, CSU parliamentary group leader in the Bavarian state parliament. © Peter Kneffel/dpa

The question of whether Germany should reintroduce compulsory military service has been debated in recent weeks. Politicians propose different models.

Munich – The CSU presents its plans for a mandatory “social year”. Men and women should serve six to seven months at a time in the Bundeswehr, in clubs or social institutions, suggests parliamentary group leader Klaus Holetschek. The time can also be broken down. This emerges from a key points paper for the parliamentary group meeting next week, which our newspaper has available.

“I want us to make this a central issue,” says Holetschek. “I think an obligation makes sense – but implemented flexibly.” The service should also be open to older people, for example after they have finished working life. Voluntary positions should be recognized even during school years; the reward could be free train and bus tickets, pension points, further training, priority for low-interest KfW loans and easier access to study programs, according to the concept. This goes far beyond consideration of resuming compulsory military service.

“Swedish model” as Pistorius’ compulsory military service

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) suggests one Compulsory military service according to the “Swedish model”. All young women and men are mustered there, but only some of them end up doing basic military service. The SPD leadership clearly rejects this as “compulsory service”. (Christian Germans)