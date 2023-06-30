There reform of the Highway Code introduces the alcohol lock in the car. The device is mandatory for those who have already been condemned for driving under the influence of alcohol (to be installed at your own expense). The Alcolock, connected to the starting system of the car, the prevents if the driver’s BAC is above zero.

Alcoholic what is it

The Alcolock, also known as Alcohol Interlock or Ignition Interlockis an electronic device that is installed in vehicles for prevent drink driving. Its main purpose is to prevent a person from starting a vehicle if there is alcohol in its system.

The alcohol lock prevents the car from starting

The device is connected to the vehicle’s ignition system and requires the user to submit to a breath test before allowing to start. The test is usually done through a respirator or an alcohol sensor positioned near the driver.

This tool aims to reduce traffic accidents related to alcohol abuse, providing effective control over drink driving.

Alcohollock how it works

The Alcolock is present on cars homologated after the date of July 2022. On the older ones, only those who have been are obliged to install them condemned for driving under the influence of alcohol. Operation is quite simple, given that the Alcolock works through an alcohol detection system and a locking device of the ignition. The following are the typical steps in the operation of an Alcolock:

Vehicle ignition: When the driver sits behind the wheel and attempts to start the vehicle, the Alcolock requires the alcohol test before allowing ignition. Alcohol test: The driver is prompted to blow into a respirator or provide a breath sample for alcohol detection. The device contains sensors that measure the amount of alcohol in your breath. Alcohol detection: The sensor in the Alcolock device analyzes the breath sample to determine the level of alcohol in the driver’s system. If the level of alcohol detected exceeds the preset threshold (generally corresponding to the legal limit allowed), the device moves on to the next step. Ignition lock: If the test reveals an alcohol content higher than the pre-set threshold, the alcohol lock prevents the vehicle from being started. In some devices, an audible or visual signal may be emitted to indicate that the permitted limit has been exceeded. Retest: In some cases, the alcohol lock requires periodic tests while driving. This is to prevent ‘steering wheel handover’, where a drunk passenger could blow into the device to allow the sober driver to start the vehicle. Data logging: The Alcolock records the results of alcohol tests taken, which can be used for tracking and reporting. This data may be checked by the relevant authorities to ensure compliance and proper use of the device.

The Alcolock is connected to the ignition system

It is important to note that the detailed operation may vary slightly depending on the model and manufacturer of the alcohol lock, but the basic principle remains the same: prevent you from driving the vehicle if an alcohol level above the pre-set threshold is detected.

Compulsory alcohol lock

Alcohol interlock can be made mandatory in certain situations, as part of a conviction for misuse of alcohol driving or as a requirement to restore the driver’s license. The compulsory dell’Alcolock has been included in the new reform of the Highway Code.

Alcohol lock is mandatory in the cars of those who have been convicted of driving under the influence of alcohol

Alcohol lock cost

The cost of the alcohol lock may vary according to the model and manufacturer. Prices can range from a few hundred to several thousand euros. It is important to take into account not only the initial cost of the alcohol lock, but also any costs installation and maintenance.

In the United States, the average installation cost of the Alcoholock hovers around between 70 and 150 dollarswith an average monthly rental cost included between 60 and 90 dollars. This leads to a total annual cost of approx $1,000. However, it is important to note that these prices may vary depending on the specific supplier and contract.

