Compulsion Gamesone of the Xbox Game Studios teams, has hired a new Brand and Communication Director: Nicolas Lefebvre, who worked with Ubisoft and Behavior Interactive. Beyond the specific person, the fact that someone has been hired for this role is interesting: it suggests that the team is ready to announce your game and to start marketing.

Of course this is a guess, but as theXbox Showcase of June, it is credible that one of the games that Microsoft is preparing to announce is precisely that of Compulsion Games.

We remember that Compulsion Games was purchased in 2018 by Microsoft. It released We Happy Few and related DLC that year, but has since gone silent in the press. Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, three years ago said that the new project of this team was one of the most interesting to say about him.

Compulsion Games is working on Project Midnight. Officially we don’t have precise information, but through some Windows Central reports from a couple of years ago we know that it should be a third-person action game set in a “dark and fantastic” world where huge magical creatures reside. It is a single-player story, a training adventure with a “gothic” edge and with inspirations from the deep south of the United States.

Obviously it’s just a leak, not official information. We therefore hope that this assumption really indicates that the Xbox Game Studios team is ready to announce its new project, which is certainly in full production.