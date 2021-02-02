According to a leak, Compulsion Games would be working on a linear game in Unreal 5 for Xbox Series X. This studio is one of the teams that are part of Xbox Game Studios. He is known for the game We Happy Few, which is available on Game Pass subscription. Another well-known studio project is the Contrast game, released in 2013. Although it has been a part of Xbox Game Studios since the summer of 2018, there have been no announcements of new projects so far. At least not officially

However, it seems that this could change shortly. Well, a supposed leak has spread, which seems more like a rumor due to its lack of sources, in which interesting details of the study’s next game are shared. On Reddit, one of the users posted a series of information about the new game from Compulsion Games. There are many rumors that continue to sound about the future of Xbox Game Studios and new acquisitions.

Among the theories for the next game is that it wouldn’t be an open world game, contrary to the current trend. While the next Star Wars game developed by Ubisoft will be open world, apparently the good folks at Compulsion Games are working on a linear game in Unreal 5 for Xbox Series X. The leak also includes interesting details about the location of the game (Montreal ), the development engine (UE5), and the fact that the study will have a full budget.

According to the filtration these the data of the supposed game that Compulsion Games would be working on, a linear game in Unreal 5 for Xbox Series X:

The new project has nothing to do with We Happy Few or Contrast.

This is a AAA budget game with an emphasis on high-quality animation.

The game takes place in the near future in Montreal.

Melee combat in third person.

It will be a broad spectrum game, not an open world game.

The game does not focus on survival mechanics.

A project is being created in Unreal Engine 5.

Launch scheduled for the first quarter of 2022 on Xbox Series X | S and PC.