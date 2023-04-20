Front row, Davida Brook, left, Justin Nelson, center, and Stephen Shackelford, right, attorneys for Dominion Voting Systems, outside the New Castle County courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware, east Tuesday. Julio Cortez (AP)

The possibility of secret recordings of a fired Fox News production company being played during a trial was key to the conservative network reaching an agreement to pay $787.5 million in a defamation lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems for the spreading falsehoods about alleged voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by the Bloomberg agency.

Abby Grossberg, then a producer on the Tucker Carlson Show, filed a sexual and religious discrimination lawsuit last month, also alleging that she was coerced into giving false testimony during statements to Dominion’s lawyers. Subsequently, Ella Grossberg provided the voting machine maker with recordings she had made on a phone, brief excerpts of which were played during a pre-trial hearing last week.

For Fox, the prospect of a trial was already looking bad. The judge had ruled that it was “crystal clear” that the claims made on the network about Dominion were falsehoods. The Delaware Superior Court judge handling the case, Eric Davis, had been ruthless and had closed a key door for Fox by preventing him from using as a line of defense that the falsehoods were newsworthy: if they knew the allegations were false , that informative interest would not be an excuse, according to his criteria. Another of the judge’s most controversial decisions is to consider that the chain is responsible for what some of its guests said, even if they were not company personnel. And in the pre-trial hearings, he had also stated that it was not enough for other guests to hold the opposite.

Informational interest was one of the lines of defense that tycoon Rupert Murdoch, 92, president and controlling shareholder of the chain, had tried to outline in previous interrogations: “We report the news, and we have dozens of people a day on the channels that talk about the news. The president of the United States made wild claims, but that’s news, ”he defended himself, although at some point during the interrogation he admitted that the Fox presenters themselves were endorsing the hoax about the stolen elections.

By closing that path, the defense strategy became complicated. Fox was facing a six-week trial in which it was constantly repeated that it deceived its audience and through which its star presenters, its managers and Murdoch himself had to parade. According to Bloomberg, Fox’s lawyers feared that Grossberg’s testimony and recordings of him would be used by Dominion’s lawyers against Murdoch and other witnesses.

Some of the recordings by Grossberg, who was fired just days after filing her lawsuit on March 20 in New York, were off-air conversations between Fox hosts and their guests. In an excerpt played last week at an April 12 hearing before Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis, Maria Bartiromo asked Rudy Giuliani if ​​it was true that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had financial interests in Dominion. . “I’ve read it, but I can’t prove it,” Giuliani replied.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. See also Maneuver, Sbarra drives away the winds of division: "The union is plural" subscribe

A mediator from the Danube

The start of the trial was scheduled for Monday, but on Sunday afternoon it was announced that it was delayed one day without giving any explanation. The Washington Post came forward and The Wall Street Journal, owned by Murdoch, confirmed that the delay was due to an attempt to reach an out-of-court settlement. According to sources cited by Bloomberg, the agreement was the result of four days of intense negotiations at an undisclosed location in Philadelphia where the parties called in a veteran mediator named Jerry Roscoe to facilitate the discussions. Roscoe was on a river cruise in Europe when he got the call to help broker a deal, those sources added, though Fox News spokeswoman Irena Briganti denied that account to Bloomberg, calling it “grossly inaccurate” and ” completely false”.

The Wall Street Journal, owned by Murdoch, has revealed that Roscoe was on a Danube cruise in Romania when he was tasked with helping to seek a deal. He had come to the region on vacation with his wife because he mediated on behalf of the United States in the Bosnian war. After receiving the request, he negotiated from the cruise, also in the back of a bus in which he was traveling with other tourists and from which he was speaking on the phone trying to cover himself so that he would not be heard. He had a good part of the Zoom conversations with his wife’s iPad.

After a day’s delay, the hearing resumed on Tuesday morning with jury selection, which continued naturally, but slowly. The selected jury was made up of six men and six women. Of the 12 members, 7 were African American. The average age was around 40 years, although there is no data in this regard, rather it is a subjective estimate. After the selection of the jury, the substitutes were also chosen. Delaware is a clearly Democratic state and the trial was taking place in its most important town, Wilmington, Joe Biden’s adoptive city, where he has a house and the train station is named after him. The jury was from a county where the number of Democratic voters is twice that of Republicans. The outlook for Fox was bleak.

The lawyers said that their opening statements were too long and that they were not going to have time to deliver them before lunchtime. It seemed like a way to buy time while the negotiations continued. The judge granted a recess for lunch and summoned the parties at 1:30 p.m. The lawyers took the opportunity to close the fringes of the agreement while the session was delayed without explanations to the attendees. The room was packed with journalists and had become abuzz with rumors. Around 4:00 p.m., the judge said the case was “resolved.”

The epilogue came a little later. The Fox lawyers left through a side door and wandered through the streets of Wilmington, trying to get away from the press. The Dominions marched triumphantly to the center of the small square in front of the courthouses. “The truth matters. Lies have consequences,” said Justin Nelson, a Dominion lawyer, announcing that Fox had agreed to pay $787.5 million.

Sign up for our weekly newsletter to get more English-language news coverage from EL PAÍS USA Edition