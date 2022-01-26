Home page politics

Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Health Minister Karl Lauterbach are calling for compulsory vaccination. A compromise could be reached in the specific design. © Jens Schicke / Imago

On Wednesday, compulsory vaccination will be discussed in the Bundestag. Before that, there are three possible scenarios. Will it be a compromise in the end? All information in the news ticker.

On Wednesday (January 26) there will be the first orientation debate in terms of general vaccination requirements in the fight against the Corona * pandemic.

A vote has not yet been taken, but the debate should be interpreted as a pointer in the direction of a decision.

Supporters and opponents of general vaccination describe their point of view.

Update from January 26, 9:45 a.m.: The Union faction in the Bundestag wants to submit its own application for compulsory corona vaccination. This was announced by the parliamentary group’s health policy spokesman, Tino Sorge (CDU), on Wednesday in the RTL and n-tv program “Frühstart”. The Union will not join any of the three group applications that are being prepared, said Sorge. These would “splinter” the discussion. “As a Union, we will submit our own application after the orientation debate.”

“We will submit a differentiated proposal that will also contribute to pacification in the discussion,” announced Sorge. The Union will wait for the orientation debate on Wednesday in the Bundestag to form its own opinion. The traffic light coalition wants to have the general corona vaccination requirement, also advocated by Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), decided in the form of competing group applications in the Bundestag. There should not be a government draft, which is met with criticism from the Union. So far, MPs have been considering three models: compulsory vaccination for everyone over the age of 18, a requirement only for people over the age of 50 and the rejection of compulsory vaccination. The orientation debate on Wednesday afternoon is expected to last around three hours.

Vaccination debate in the Bundestag: Do Scholz and Lauterbach have to settle for a compromise?

Update from January 26, 7:15 a.m.: Before the mandatory vaccination debate in the Bundestag, the Greens health politician Janosch Dahmen was confident of a broad agreement. Dahmen told the AFP news agency that he was optimistic that the proponents’ arguments would be so weighty that they would ultimately be convincing. The Bundestag will discuss compulsory vaccination for the first time on Wednesday as part of an orientation debate.

Dahmen advocates general vaccination from the age of 18, but sees “great agreement” with the initiative of the FDP MP Andrew Ullmann, who proposed a model for vaccination from the age of 50 (see first report). When it comes to the question of whether the obligation to vaccinate should be limited to a certain age group or not, it must be clarified whether the respective regulation is proportionate and effective.

Dahmen reiterated his stance on introducing compulsory corona vaccination for a limited period. “I would think it is understandable to initially consider a period of two years.” However, an evaluation should take place, and if necessary the validity of the compulsory vaccination could be shortened or extended.

Compulsory vaccination: Scholz and Lauterbach say “yes” – a total of three options

First report from January 25: Berlin – Two days after the Corona summit, the Bundestag is also dealing with pandemic policy. MEPs are discussing the introduction of compulsory vaccination. The traffic light coalition had put the decision in the hands of the parliamentarians. It should be voted on without party pressure. Accordingly, there are also different currents within the parties. Before the debate, supporters and opponents of compulsory vaccination position themselves again clearly. A compromise is also possible.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz* (SPD) and his Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach have already clearly positioned themselves in favor of general vaccination. They receive support from the prime ministers. In the Bundestag, however, voting is to take place in the form of group applications. Neither Scholz nor Lauterbach will make such an application. They say you are neutral. Lauterbach will take the floor in the Bundestag debate as an SPD deputy – Chancellor Olaf Scholz, on the other hand, will not. This emerges from the list of speakers that the SPD parliamentary group agreed on on Tuesday.

So far, compulsory vaccination for all adults who are eligible for vaccination, a no to compulsory vaccination and a model that provides for compulsory vaccination for all people over the age of 50 have been up for debate.

Compulsory vaccination from 50: A compromise as a solution?

Those who are younger and not previously ill put little strain on the hospitals, argues FDP health politician Andrew Ullmann, one of the initiators of the proposal, which originally came from the CSU. If Ullmann has his way, there should first be an obligation to provide advice, similar to abortion. The obligation to vaccinate should only take effect if not enough people have been vaccinated as a result of that information campaign. In the FDP, in whose ranks there are also clear opponents of compulsory vaccination such as Wolfgang Kubicki, there has been a lot of encouragement for this proposal so far. For example, by parliamentary group leader Konstantin Kuhle or Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann.

Compulsory vaccinations at age 50 could be a middle ground, a kind of compromise that brings together those who oppose and support vaccination. This model is currently already in use in Italy and is well received in science. The virologist Melanie Brinkmann said Rheinische Post: “If all people over 50 were vaccinated by autumn, we could go into the next winter with more peace of mind.”

However, there are still MPs who are at odds with this compromise. A cross-party group of MPs wants to present a draft law for mandatory vaccinations from the age of 18. These include the SPD parliamentary group leader Dirk Wiese, the Green health politician Janosch Dahmen and Katrin Helling-Plahr from the FDP. According to the ideas of the initiators, the obligation to vaccinate should be limited, a period of one to two years is under discussion. Left faction leader Amira Mohamed Ali meanwhile distanced himself from compulsory vaccination. Experience with the current Omikron variant would have to be taken into account. The AfD is also completely against compulsory vaccination.

Vaccination obligation: the schedule for the vote

It will still take a while before a decision is made. After the orientation debate on Wednesday, the various motions are to be worked out, which could then be discussed in the plenum for the first time in the session week starting February 14th. A month later – in the following week of the session – the legislative decision would then be possible. The concrete implementation would then take time.

So far, it is also unclear when and how the federal states will be brought on board. Your support is needed because the law also has to pass the Bundesrat. Until then, the orientation debate should provide more clarity. That's probably not bad, considering that many MEPs are still completely undecided. According to a survey in Bavaria, 39 percent: This is how Bavaria's parliamentarians want to vote.