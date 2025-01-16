Compressed air spray to clean keyboards and other tricks to remove dust and crumbs

We find ourselves in a completely technological era where the use of computers is common in daily life. From administrative procedures to a movie or a simple purchase on-line. However, this continuous use causes our equipment to accumulate dirt without even realizing it.

Often the constant use of our equipment goes hand in hand with habits such as using it with dirty hands, eating in front of the computer or even letting dust from the environment accumulate, which generates even more dirt.

Luckily, there are cleaning products such as compressed air spray and other tricks to leave our keyboards spotless.

A good cleaning of the keyboards

Cleaning keyboards is of utmost importance for many reasons. Although we first think of hygiene as something aesthetic, we must not forget what is not seen. Our hands are in constant contact with different surfaces and objects throughout the day and then we touch the computer keys, dragging with it possible bacteria or germs. The habit of eating in front of the computer also causes crumbs to remain between the computer keys.

On the other hand, these debris not only affect the appearance, but also the operation of the keyboard itself. Which can cause the internal mechanism of the keyboard to become clogged and stop working properly. Although it may sound superficial and easy to fix, if we let time pass it can cause more serious damage. This would only be the beginning of a long period of spending money on repairs or replacements.

Compressed air spray and its use

Compressed air spray is a product that is used to clean dust and dirt from more delicate surfaces such as keyboards and electronic elements. It is a compressed gas that forcefully expels air through a small nozzle. This eliminates all the dirt accumulated in the smallest and most difficult areas.

It is important to follow some basic steps to ensure effective cleaning and avoid damage to the keyboard or any other electronic device.

How to use a compressed air spray

First of all, you should make sure that the computer is completely turned off before you start cleaning it to avoid damage. It is important to keep the spray in a vertical position so that liquid does not come out instead of air. Don’t forget to position the applicator so that the air comes out more precisely. Also, avoid holding the spray in one place for a long time. Finally, you can tilt the keyboard so that dust and crumbs fall out and do not accumulate again.





Essential steps for a clean keyboard

If we clean the keyboard regularly, it is not necessary to do a deep cleaning often, but it is necessary from time to time. To do this, it is important to know a series of basic steps to safely disassemble and reassemble the keyboard:

The first thing you should do is make sure what type of keyboard you have and whether it can be disassembled or not. Then confirm that it is completely turned off. Now we can turn the keyboard upside down and gently tap it so that the largest and most visible debris such as crumbs falls out. You can use a vacuum cleaner that has a very fine nozzle to remove dust from inside the keys but always gently. Next, use a damp cloth or compressed air spray following the instructions above and making sure not to wet the keyboard. Finally, dry the keyboard with a clean cloth.

The use of compressed air sprays is not always recommended although they can be used following the manufacturers’ warnings and instructions.

A deep cleaning





For a deeper cleaning, remove the keys precisely, always making sure to remember the correct order. Mechanical keyboards have stronger keys so they can be removed more easily. This type of keyboard uses a key extractor that is usually included with the keyboard or can be purchased separately.

To remove the keys from a membrane keyboard, use a plastic tool such as a pick or spatula. To do this, insert the utensil into the edge of the keys and pry them off. Do this very carefully and gently so that the clips holding the keys do not break.

Leave the keys submerged in warm water with dish cleaner for at least a few hours. Later, put them to dry. While they are drying you can clean the base of the keyboard with a stiff brush and cotton swabs to reach difficult areas. Once everything is dry, replace the keys piece by piece. You can help yourself with an image to remember where each part went, but always making sure first that it is the same type of keyboard with the same order.

If your keyboard has non-removable keys, your best option is compressed air spray. Start with short bursts of air and tilting the keyboard to avoid spreading dirt. Next, clean the entire surface of the keyboard with a cloth. For the gaps between the keys you can use ear buds to remove accumulated dirt.

Other methods to clean the keyboard

There are different methods to clean the keyboard. You can use a toothbrush to gently scrub and remove residue between the keys. Also with a cleaning gel or a cloth moistened (slightly) with water as we mentioned previously.

In addition to ear swabs with a few drops of alcohol and a hand-held vacuum cleaner with a fine nozzle.

Finally, we have those known as slime cleaners, which are sticky gels for removing dust or other debris. These are an excellent option for getting rid of small particles that stick easily.