In Francisco Goldman's novel titled Sailor satin We encounter the harsh reality of a ship anchored at the Brooklyn dock. Its about Urus, a freighter where its crew is wasting away waiting for the call to set sail. One of the sailors is a former lobster fisherman who decided to abandon underwater diving since one day he saw a blonde mermaid beckoning to him at the bottom of the ocean; a vision that is not part of a literary delirium, far from it, but of a scientific truth that is called decompression syndrome or Caisson's disease (drawer disease).

The name comes from the hydropneumatic caissons used in the first half of the 19th century, a type of caissons into which breathable air was blown so that the workers could remain underwater for a long time and thus be able to carry out their work. After returning to the surface, the workers presented symptoms such as dizziness, spots on the skin, difficulty breathing, tingling and dull pains in the joints. But there were more serious cases, there were workers who had neurological damage.

Without going any further, during the construction of the Brooklyn Bridge—between 1870 and 1883—to the three workers who died, we must add those who were left with permanent paralysis. Chief Engineer Washington Roebling was one of them. The symptoms of this disease, whether mild or severe, are due to the presence of bubbles of inert gas (nitrogen or helium) in the body of the people who breathe it during the immersion.

More information

To understand each other: when we dive with a cylinder, we increase the pressure of the gases we breathe; Therefore, in our descent, by increasing the pressure, we increase the nitrogen contained in the compressed air from the cylinder, which causes it to enter the lungs, from where it is absorbed by our body. The lower we go, the more time we will spend exposed to its pressure.

Therefore, above 90 meters we will have a greater risk of suffering from the so-called nitrogen narcosis, which is what happened to the character in Goldman's novel when he saw the mermaid. It is common to lose the altered state of consciousness, to get the closest thing to a drunken state where it is not unusual to start talking to the fish, even inviting them to smoke a cigarette. It is a real event that can happen.

However, nitrogen narcosis can be avoided if we change the nitrogen for helium in the cylinder mixture, since helium does not poison as much as nitrogen. But on deep dives of more than 180 meters, helium can present problems; The nervous system can also be damaged and when this happens the shaking begins.

For these reasons, the diver in Goldman's novel stops fishing for lobsters and joins a freighter that can't wait to set sail. Or maybe yes, when the Statue of Liberty begins to walk through the waters, according to another of the characters in this choral story where the voices intersect with each other following their own defeat.

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, x and instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.