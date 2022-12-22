The Somali journalist and researcher, Mohamed Gedi, described to Sky News Arabia the government’s recent steps as a “soft war” to besiege the terrorist movement ideologically and freeze it.

This step comes after the government launched a channel specialized in combating terrorism, and the success of government forces in directing military strikes against the movement, restoring some of the most important strategic areas and bases in which it was stationed, and draining many of its financial resources.

a total blockade

The Somali Deputy Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Abd al-Rahman Yusuf al-Adala, explained the features of the “comprehensive blockade” that the government is adopting to contain the terrorist movement, by tracking any cells that broadcast its ideas and false news.

Features of the siege:

The Somali official news agency quoted the minister as saying: It was decided to block more than 600 electronic pages of the militias, through a move by the ministries of information, communications, and internal security.

The sites that have been blocked, as a result of the government’s move, include accounts linked to the terrorist movement on all social media, “Facebook”, “Twitter”, “Telegram”, “Tik Tok”, “YouTube” and other sites.

Terrorist militias have weakened militarily, in the media, and economically, since the start of the military operations launched by President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud against extremists.

Soft war

Somali journalist and researcher Mohamed Gedi seems optimistic about the results of this war, citing the following:

• The Somali war against Al-Shabaab uses a comprehensive strategy to besiege the movement from all sides.

• Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud’s government began a new era to deter the movement intellectually and economically, after the wide success of the government forces in the military field.

• Within the framework of the total war, the movement will pay the price for its brutal practices and laws that it imposed on Somalis in the past years.

• The popular revolution against the movement is increasing, and the government is using it positively. As the map of the deployment of soldiers and security forces expanded in the regions and areas that the movement’s elements penetrated.

government channel

In order to ensure that the ideas of the movement were rooted out, the government not only took action to close the accounts and media outlets of the movement, but also launched a television channel to spread ideas far from terrorism.

• At the time of launching the channel, a month ago, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud stated at the headquarters of the Ministry of Information that the launch of the channel aims to present a moderate religious vision that fights the terrorist currents’ misinterpretation of religion, and promotes patriotism and noble values.

• The channel, which bears the name “Dilger”, which means “protector of the homeland”, is also interested in covering the news of the battles between the government forces and the elements of the terrorist youth movement.

Continuous breakdown

In conjunction with the government’s declaration of an intellectual war against the terrorist Al-Shabaab movement, it was announced that 4 of the movement’s members surrendered to the army forces in the state of Hare Shabelle, including the commander of its militias in the battles that took place in the central Shabelle governorate.

The army forces also arrested 8 terrorist elements who tried to hide in the forests after the defeats they suffered.

According to the official agency, the government forces received the surrender, indicating the government’s commitment to care for those who abandoned the ideology and ideas of extremists and their deviant actions, as part of its fierce war against terrorists.