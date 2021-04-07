The mayor of La Matanza, Fernando Espinoza placeholder imageHe explained that “the new stage of the La Matanza Comprehensive Security Plan is already underway, which, thanks to the decision of our beloved President Alberto Fernández, has an investment of 1,500 million pesos.” The program includes equipment, personnel, technology, infrastructure works in police stations, city halls and prisons.

“We are living a historic stage for La Matanza since we have the joy of incorporating 500 troops from the Intensive Operations Tactical Unit (UTOI) that are added to the 700 members of the National Gendarmerie. In addition to the commissioning of 90 patrol cars and 30 motorcycles to reinforce the patrol tasks of the Police of the Province of Buenos Aires, which will bring more security to our neighbors, because they will be throughout seventeen cities of La Matanza patrolling the different squares, twenty-four hours a day. In addition to the municipal investment of more than 3,385 million pesos for renovation and construction of new schools, delivery of more than a million manuals for free and universal to public school students, for 10,000 school scholarships and for the delivery of 250 thousand robotics kits. We thank our dear President Alberto Fernández and our dear Governor Axel Kicillof for having listened to the voice of the people of La Matanza. This is going to change the lives of our people, “said Mayor Fernando Espinoza.

“This is the largest investment in the history of security in the district and it is a historic repair for the 2,400,000 neighbors that we are in the municipality. We want our neighbors to live better. We are taking care of our people, “said the communal chief and added:” We have already added security officers and vehicles and we are generating the placement of 2,000 new security cameras throughout the district, installing patent readers, facial recognition cameras, LED lights and neighborhood alarms, which means achieving the geolocation of criminal acts monitoring ”.

Special equipment

The 90 new patrol cars and 30 motorcycles that will reinforce the patrol tasks are interconnected vehicles with access to the files of the people wanted by the Justice and all the data necessary to confirm the identity of the citizens, as well as the ownership of the cars or vehicles in which they move.

Likewise, the 2000 new cameras that continue to be installed operate in the main shopping centers and avenues of the towns of La Matanza and are controlled from the Municipal Operational Center 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. They have high resolution and night vision. The placement of facial recognition cameras and patent detection cameras is also underway.

The modern and more powerful street lighting is also part of the special equipment included in the La Matanza Mega Comprehensive Security Plan. Already 10 thousand new LED lights were installed, out of a total of 40 thousand, which will replace the old mercury lights. At this time about 12 thousand blocks are illuminated by these lamps whose white light is more efficient. Modern LED lights have twice the power and use half the energy of current ones. In addition, they have a useful life that is double the previous ones.

“Since I became mayor, I decided to make our beloved Matanza a place where we can live and feel safe. Although it is essential to bear in mind that, although the first window is always the one of the municipality due to its territorial proximity to the neighbor, the security and the Security Forces do not depend on the mayor, rather the opposite. In accordance with the provincial Constitution and the Law of Ministries (Law 13,757), the province of Buenos Aires plans and sets policies on public security. Despite this, from La Matanza we do and will continue to do everything in our power, because everything is always little when it comes to declaring war on insecurity, ”said Fernando Espinoza.

And he added: “As part of that commitment, we implemented this Comprehensive Security Plan that is being developed,” said the communal chief and said: “This is possible thanks to the commitment of our dear President Alberto Fernández, of our dear Governor Axel Kicillof and of all his cabinet with Buenos Aires. It is also possible because there is a different vision of political activity. A vision that recovers its transformative role, as a tool for change and social integration. “

The surveillance cameras are controlled from the Municipal Operational Center 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

“Buenos Aires citizens are not second-class citizens. We need the resources that Macri took from us five years ago and that they return it to the citizens of the province of Buenos Aires to have more security and education, “said Fernando Espinoza, adding:” We do it in an adverse context, in the midst of a pandemic that does not give truce. Convinced that the best way to transform is to manage by attending to the needs of our neighbors. The priorities must be set by those of us who govern. And definitely, The security and social inclusion of the people of Matanzas is a priority for us. We work every day so that our neighbors have a better quality of life and can live with peace of mind, that is why in La Matanza we are fighting crime ”.

“We can do all the public works, we can generate all the changes that are needed with respect to this or that management area, but clearly the four years of macrismo in the province left scorched earth in terms of security. That is why we are investing a lot in generating this purchase of mobiles, motorcycles, pistols and weapons. It is the largest investment in history in terms of security that has been made in La Matanza ”, concluded Fernando Espinoza.