Ciudad Juarez.- “In Riberas del Bravo, no student should be left without the opportunity to continue their academic training,” said Francisco Hugo Gutiérrez Dávila, Secretary of Education and Sports (SEyD) of the state of Chihuahua during the meeting with local deputy Cuauhtémoc Estrada Sotelo with the purpose of analyzing and planning strategies to improve educational coverage in the area.

During the meeting, Gutiérrez Dávila highlighted that one of the main public policies of the current state administration is to guarantee that all citizens of Chihuahua have access to continuous educational opportunities, regardless of their geographic or socioeconomic situation.

In response to the need for effective planning and execution, Gutiérrez Dávila instructed the relevant undersecretaries to develop a comprehensive immediate response plan.

Guillermo Márquez Lizalde, Undersecretary of Upper Secondary and Higher Education, and Lorenzo Arturo Parga Amado, Undersecretary of Basic Education, will be responsible for coordinating this plan. The objective is for said plan to be implemented starting at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.

The comprehensive immediate response plan, which will be included in the Draft Budget, is designed to address various needs in terms of educational infrastructure.

The planned actions include improvements to existing facilities and the possible construction of new educational spaces, with the intention of carrying out these interventions in the first seven months of next year, provided conditions permit.