By: MV Salvador Bonfanti – Technical Advisor of Biogenesis Bagó

“Produce the largest quantity of liters of milk at the lowest possible cost”, this could be a way of summarizing the activity of milk producers. However, in between, there are various factors that are concatenating to achieve this objective of maximizing production and minimizing costs. Moreover, the result will be a consequence of efficiently carrying out different processes.

The milk producer in Argentina, who is always in constant challenge, defining production models: animal feed and nutrition, technification, intensification, larger scale, robotics, etc., today it also takes care of the needs of its employeess, providing better working conditions, analyzing milk marketing strategies, satisfying the demands of the market, which increasingly demands quality food, free of residues and permanently seeks to provide comfort and well-being to its animals.

These last two concepts are intimately related to health care, and independently of the productive system “health management” through the iImplementation of comprehensive health programs should be the axis to achieve efficiency at each stage, understanding prevention as the best investment.

Each productive stage of the dairy herd has its challenges, rearing, rearing and adult cow (milking cow and dry cow): In rearing, the first 60 days of life of the calves, we find data as dispersed in Argentine dairy farms as 3% to 12% mortality, where the morbidity of both diarrhea and pneumonia are the main challenges, we conclude that there is much to work on.

The prevention of these diseases begins in the drying stage of the cows, planning and immunizing the cows 60 and 30 days before their probable date of delivery, with a vaccine for neonatal diarrhea and a vaccine for bovine respiratory complex. In this way, a higher concentration of specific antibodies is achieved in colostrum, the calf’s first food when it is born, which, supplied before 6 hours of life, ensures the immune base in rearing.

Achieving a successful upbringing will be reflected in a growth, pregnancy and delivery curve around 24 months of age.. Any infectious process (clostridial, respiratory, keratoconjunctivitis, leptospirosis, etc.), parasitic (internal and / or external) or nutritional deficiencies, including vitamins and minerals, that affect normal development, keep the calf away from its ideal growth curve , negatively impacting their performance.

Understanding the health challenges at each stage, and their prevention through management and preventive health plans, monitored by the veterinarian, will be of high impact, considering that the cost of replacement, in relation to the intake of milk, is the second in importance for the dairy farm after feeding.

Efficiency at each stage of rearing should be considered a true investment, taking into account that it does not generate economic return until after a successful calving and start of production, with a healthy udder that will be able to express its full productive potential (genetics).

Labor marks the beginning of a new lactation. The 20 days before and after delivery are of the utmost importance, defining this stage as a transition. Changing the concept of rodeo to one of individual is key, adjusting the management seeking comfort and improving health indices have a positive effect on reproduction and production.

Drying the cows gives us the best opportunity to treat all subclinical mastitis and prevent new intramammary infections in this period. More than 60% of new intramammary infections occur in the dry stage of cows. At the time of drying, the effects of free radicals produced by oxidative stress can also be counteracted with the supplementation of micro minerals (copper, zinc, manganese and selenium) and fat-soluble vitamins (vitamins A and E).

The goal to be achieved is enter the new lactation with cows with healthy udders and a robust immune system. Combined drying therapy, where to intramammary antibiotic therapy we add the administration of an internal teat sealant and J5 vaccine to prevent mastitis due to coliform agents in the peripartum, compared to a conventional drying therapy (only antibiotic intramammary therapy) reduces in 50% new intramammary infections in the first 100 days of lactation.

Taking into account that mastitis is one of the diseases that costs the producer the most money and that udder problems are the second reason for rejection of cows, having this type of tools adds value to prevention and planning.

Suggested health plan Biogenesis Bagó.

The success of reproductive management, both in heifers and in milking cows, marks the future of the dairy farm., of its replacement and growth. Reproductive problems are the number one cause of rejection in the dairy. The monitoring of body condition during the drying stage and early postpartum, accompanied by a reproductive program based on health monitoring, the use of technologies such as ultrasound, application of reproductive hormones and artificial insemination, allow achieving high rates of pregnancy shortening the birth-conception interval.

The prevention of diseases that threaten the achieved pregnancy is key. Early vaccination is the most effective measure, with a well-proven cost / benefit ratio. Special mention should be made of zoonotic diseases such as leptospirosis, brucellosis and carbuncle, which by vaccinating their transmission to humans is avoided. Also the prevention of tuberculosis through the national control and eradication plan through intradermal reaction with ppd (purified protein derivative).

Currently, You cannot be oblivious to the demand of society and consumers who want healthy food that is produced in efficient, sustainable systems that take care of the environment and that come from animals that were cared for from birth. The prevention and planning of comprehensive health programs, monitored by the veterinarian, make it possible to improve breeding, ensure replacement, reproduction and reduce the percentages of rejection of adult cows, thus increasing their longevity and useful life. This will make the production system sustainable.