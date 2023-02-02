Home page World

Videos have surfaced online showing an unusual funeral trend in which the dead become fertile soil. What’s behind it?

Seattle – 15 bags full of dirt is the end result. At least for those who choose a so-called reburial, a new burial method developed in the United States. on tik tok A video of a family going viral in which a mother buries her only son like this. Users are enthusiastic about the idea and at the same time express condolences and applause in the comments. But how does a reburial work and what distinguishes it from conventional funerals?

Company offers compost funerals and gets plenty of traction online

In an interview with the Süddeutsche Zeitung explains Micah Truman, whose company Return Home offers funeral services, how they work. The deceased are embedded in a large box with wood chips, sprouts and straw and are allowed to rest there for 30 days. During this time they compost in a turbo process and only the bones have to be crushed in a special treatment because they don’t compost as quickly.

After another 30 days of rest, the earth is ready to return to loved ones. More than 200 kilos of soil result from a reburial and are packed in linen bags and shipped. The relatives can then freely dispose of the earth and use it, for example, to plant flowers.

Reburial instead of burial: new method turns the deceased into earth

The video mentioned at the beginning was uploaded by the company that also offers the compost burials. Return Home is an American company from Washington, which is one of the oldest and best-known providers of funerals – funerals are still illegal in most other US states. Every year since 2019, thousands of Americans have been reered by Return Home. In Germany, too, there are now a few companies that promise something similar.

The video mentioned at the beginning shows a special version of the funeral: Here the relatives were even allowed to actively help to provide the deceased with the necessary ingredients for composting. It gets particularly emotional when the mother spreads hay on her son’s dead body and says goodbye to him one last time.

The emotional funeral video has been viewed more than three million times on TikTok and users are almost exclusively positive about the concept in the comments:

“The idea that your own shell is the breeding ground for new life, that gives me hope.”

“The way she says ‘I’ll do this’ – I’m crying.”

“That’s exactly what I want.”

“This is so beautiful. My condolences, but he can live like this forever.”

Reburial offers a number of advantages over conventional methods

At Return Home, a funeral costs just under $5,000. At the German provider my-earth it is available for 2,100 euros and is therefore significantly cheaper than the average 13,000 euros that a conventional funeral according to the money guide financial tip costs. There is another advantage over burial or cremation: Reburials are much more sustainable because fewer resources are used and fewer greenhouse gases are emitted. In addition, the resulting soil can be used more flexibly than when the deceased are buried in a forest cemetery, for example.

