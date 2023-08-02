Madrid. Chitin, the organic polymer that butterfly wings are made of, has shown promise as a new way to produce force and electricity.

Through the exchange of water with the environment, moisture-sensitive chitinous films can generate mechanical and electrical energy for potential use in engineering and biomedical applications, scientists at the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) have found. its acronym in English).

The wings of a butterfly are made of chitin, an organic polymer, the main component of the shells of arthropods such as crustaceans and other insects. When a Lepidoptera emerges from its cocoon in the final stage of metamorphosis, it will slowly spread its wings in all their grandeur.

During deployment, the chitinous material dehydrates as blood pumps through the butterfly’s veins, producing forces that rearrange the molecules of the material to provide the unique strength and rigidity necessary for flight. This natural combination of forces, water movement and molecular organization is the inspiration behind Javier G. Fernández’s research.

Along with other SUTD researchers, Fernández has explored the use of chitinous polymers as a sustainable material for engineering applications.

In their latest study, published in Advanced Materials Technologies, the research team shed light on the adaptability and molecular changes of chitinous materials in response to environmental changes.

more properties

“We have shown that even after being extracted from natural sources, chitinous polymers retain their natural ability to link different forces, molecular organization, and water content to generate mechanical motion and produce electricity without the need for an external power source or control system. control,” explained Fernández. He highlighted the unique characteristics that make chitinous polymers energy efficient and biocompatible smart materials.

Chitin is the second most abundant organic polymer in nature after cellulose and is part of all ecosystems. It can be easily and sustainably obtained from multiple organisms, and the same SUTD research team has shown that it can even be obtained from urban waste.

In the current study, the researchers extracted them from discarded shrimp shells to create films about 130.5 micrometers thick.

They studied the effects of external forces on these chitin films, focusing on changes in molecular organization, water content, and mechanical properties. The experts observed that, similar to the unfolding of the wings of butterflies, the stretching of these ribbons rearranged the crystalline structure: the molecules were packed more closely and the water content decreased.

Originally with characteristics similar to commercial plastics, these films were transformed into a material resembling plastics for high-end and specialized engineering purposes. Unlike the inert nature of synthetic polymers, rearranged chitin films could autonomously relax and contract in response to environmental changes, similar to how some insects adapt their shells to different situations. This ability allows chitinous films to lift 4.5 kilogram objects vertically.

To demonstrate the engineering applicability of the biocompatible films, the team assembled them with a mechanical hand. By controlling the intermolecular water in the ribbons through environmental changes and biochemical processes, he created enough force for the hand to exhibit a grasping motion.

Surprisingly, the grip strength was equivalent to 18 kilograms, more than half the strength of the average adult grip.

The ability to produce such force through biochemical means also suggests the possible seamless integration of chitinous films into biological systems and their suitability for biomedical applications, such as artificial muscles and medical implants.

He also showed that the material’s response to changes in humidity could be used to harvest energy from environmental changes and convert it into electricity.