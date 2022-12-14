You would think that you could not experience music more compelling or more intensely than directly live from the comfortable seats of the Concertgebouw. Yet it is precisely there this weekend that an attempt is made to surpass that experience. Innovative software adds a dimension to the sound in the small hall. Instead of the plush, there are 41 ‘omnidirectional’ speakers that move the sound through the room.

Composer and cellist Maarten Vos was commissioned to compose for Aural Spaces, the three-day program of the Concertvrienden association, Fiber festival and the Amsterdam studio 4DSound. In his composition, Vos wants to ‘spatialize’ his music, to make it spatial. “As a classically trained cellist, I find the technique involved very interesting,” he says from his studio in Berlin. “And working with space makes my brain work in a completely different way than when I study Bach suites.”

That ‘spatial sound’ sounds abstract. You have previously worked with the technology of 4DSound, what exactly does it entail?

“It is actually software to make sound go around in space. The speakers form a grid, a matrix. Inside you can, for example, make it sound like it’s raining on the roof and let the drops go down the wall. What I want to do is let musical sounds, for example a synthesizer sound and percussion, move through space. Then you can add spatial effects, such as an echo or a Doppler effect, which you may know from the distortion of an ambulance with siren passing by. Or you can make sound sound far away or close by. In this spatial composition you can apply countless of these kinds of effects so that the sound is interpreted very naturally, as if you were in the middle of it.”

Can music sound even more ‘natural’ than just live music in a hall?

“Well, where you usually use melody, harmony and acoustics, as a composer you can now also bend the space to your liking. You could also see all those speakers as separate musicians. So if I want to play a violin on the back left, I can. And you can then make it move.”

What kind of composition did you make?

“I have wanted to do something with Indian influences for a long time. I was trained as a cellist, but nowadays I do a lot with modular synthesizers. With that I make minimalistic, modern electronic music. Those arpeggios that just keep rolling. I then started to delve more into music from North India that revolves around trance and improvisation. In it they use microtonal notes. Where in Western music you have twelve notes in an octave, for example you have seven that are tuned slightly differently, with natural frequencies.

You are really in the sound. It’s very immersive and all-encompassing. Everyone can walk around freely and find their ideal spot

“For this spatial work I made all kinds of motifs with those scales, small figures of four, five or seven notes, and put echoes on them that resonate for a long time. So the motif keeps repeating itself. I let those echoes go through space and so they always meet each other in different places and form polyrhythms and polyphony. I’m going to play that Indian repetitive synthesizer music live, together with percussionist Bodek Janke on tabla drums and other non-Western percussion. Through the software, my synthesizers follow his tempo, making it an organic interplay of man and machine. And then I can, for example, make all the sound come at you at once, or make it spiral upwards, or split a sound into a spherical pattern. The possibilities are enormous. It makes you think very differently about composition.”

What does it do to the listener?

“That is interesting. The first time I worked with 4DSound we had a light source that moved with the sound, then you saw that visitors really went after the music like fireflies. People also always tend to look in the direction of where the sound is coming from. The listener is therefore addressed more to his instinct. Bodek and I are in the middle of the Concertgebouw’s line-up. You are really in the sound, rather than your focus being on musicians on stage. It’s very immersive and all-encompassing. Everyone can walk around freely and find their ideal spot.”

You play four concerts, all in the morning. Does that make any difference to the experience?

“Yes, yes. The Hindustani music from North India on which I have inspired my composition, among other things, has another purpose than entertainment, it can be meditative. The intention is to get the listener on a musical trip. I have also created my own microtonal scales and motifs for this piece, which I combine with existing ragas [muzikale schema’s waarbinnen geïmproviseerd wordt, red.]. One of those ragas is only played in India in the morning.”

Aural Spaces will take place from 16 to 18 December in Het Concertgebouw in Amsterdam.